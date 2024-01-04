MEDINA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM), a world leader in specialty coatings, sealants and building materials, today reported record financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended November 30, 2023.

"For eight consecutive quarters, we have generated record sales and adjusted EBIT, and we are making good progress toward achieving our MAP 2025 profitability goals by becoming a more efficient and collaborative organization. At our investor day last year, we discussed two other key components of MAP 2025 - improving cash flow conversion and investing to accelerate organic growth. We have made great progress with cash flow, as our $767.8 million cash from operating activities through the first six months of fiscal 2024 has already exceeded our previous 12-month fiscal year record. Our organic growth investments are yielding successes, particularly in high-performance buildings and turnkey flooring systems, where we are gaining share," said Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO.

"Our Construction Products Group and Performance Coatings Group, the segments focused on coatings and high-performance buildings, led growth in the second quarter. They benefited from their focus on maintenance and repair, as well as their positioning to sell highly engineered solutions into growing end markets. Demand in DIY and specialty OEM markets remained weak; however, we overcame these challenges by successfully executing MAP 2025 initiatives to expand gross margins by 320 basis points and generate double-digit adjusted EBIT growth."

Second-Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results

Consolidated

Three Months Ended $ in 000s except per share data November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 1,792,275 $ 1,791,708 $ 567 0.0 % Net Income Attributable to RPM Stockholders 145,505 131,344 14,161 10.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 1.13 1.02 0.11 10.8 % Income Before Income Taxes (IBT) 195,824 175,135 20,689 11.8 % Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) 220,883 196,202 24,681 12.6 % Adjusted EBIT(1) 236,893 214,673 22,220 10.4 % Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) 1.22 1.10 0.12 10.9 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See tables below titled Supplemental Segment Information and Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Amounts for details.

Fiscal 2024 sales were a second-quarter record and were in addition to strong growth in the prior-year period when sales increased 9.3%. Pricing was positive in all segments as they catch up with cost inflation. Volume growth was strongest in businesses that were positioned to serve solid demand for infrastructure, reshoring and high-performance building projects with engineered solutions, which was more than offset by lower DIY consumer takeaway at retail stores and weak demand from specialty OEM end markets.

Geographically, sales growth was strongest in markets outside the U.S. A new management team and focused sales strategy in Europe contributed to 8.9% growth, and Africa/Middle East and Asia/Pacific benefited from improved coordination under PCG management that resulted in 13.0% and 6.4% sales growth, respectively.

Sales included a 0.3% organic decline, a 0.2% decline from divestitures net of acquisitions, and 0.5% growth from foreign currency translation.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased due to incentives to sell higher-margin products and services; investments to generate long-term growth; and inflation in compensation, benefits and healthcare expenses. These increases were partially offset by expense reduction actions taken in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Fiscal 2024 second-quarter adjusted EBIT was a record and in addition to strong growth in the prior-year period when adjusted EBIT increased 36.4%. This growth was driven by gross margin expansion of 320 basis points, aided by MAP 2025 initiatives, including the commodity cycle, a positive mix from shifting toward higher margin products and services, and improved fixed-cost leverage at businesses with volume growth.

Second-Quarter 2024 Segment Sales and Earnings

Construction Products Group

Three Months Ended $ in 000s November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 661,750 $ 612,443 $ 49,307 8.1 % Income Before Income Taxes 98,398 74,038 24,360 32.9 % EBIT 98,953 77,834 21,119 27.1 % Adjusted EBIT(1) 99,613 79,042 20,571 26.0 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

CPG achieved record second-quarter sales with strength in concrete admixtures and repair products as a result of increased demand for engineered solutions serving infrastructure and reshoring-related projects, as well as market share gains. Businesses serving high-performance building construction and renovation also performed well. Demand in markets outside the U.S. was strong and was driven by infrastructure-related demand in Latin America and a more focused sales strategy in Europe.

Sales included 6.1% organic growth, 0.6% growth from acquisitions, and 1.4% growth from foreign currency translation.

Record second-quarter adjusted EBIT was driven by the positive impact of MAP 2025 initiatives, favorable mix, and improved fixed-cost leverage from volume growth. Variable compensation increased as a result of improved financial performance and was partially offset by expense reduction actions implemented at the end of fiscal 2023.

Performance Coatings Group

Three Months Ended $ in 000s November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 374,856 $ 356,822 $ 18,034 5.1 % Income Before Income Taxes 61,502 46,709 14,793 31.7 % EBIT 60,077 46,377 13,700 29.5 % Adjusted EBIT(1) 60,870 47,568 13,302 28.0 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

PCG generated record second-quarter sales, which were in addition to strong results in the prior-year period, driven by growth in engineered turnkey flooring systems serving reshoring capital projects and market share gains. Strong growth in Asia/Pacific and Africa/Middle East, which were all recently aligned under PCG, also contributed to the record sales.

Sales included 5.6% organic growth, a 0.5% decline from divestitures net of acquisitions, and no impact from foreign currency translation.

All-time record adjusted EBIT was driven by sales growth, favorable mix and improved fixed-cost leverage that was enhanced by MAP 2025 initiatives. The adjusted EBIT growth was achieved in addition to strong results in the prior-year period.

Specialty Products Group

Three Months Ended $ in 000s November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 176,982 $ 212,084 $ (35,102 ) (16.6 %) Income Before Income Taxes 10,145 27,431 (17,286 ) (63.0 %) EBIT 10,041 27,438 (17,397 ) (63.4 %) Adjusted EBIT(1) 16,920 29,953 (13,033 ) (43.5 %) (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

SPG's second-quarter sales decline was driven by weak demand in specialty OEM end markets, particularly those with exposure to residential housing. Sales were also negatively impacted by the divestiture of the non-core furniture warranty business in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and challenging comparisons in the prior-year period when the disaster restoration business had strong results in response to Hurricane Ian. Higher selling prices partially offset this sales decline.

Sales included a 14.6% organic decline, a 2.7% reduction from divestitures, and 0.7% growth from foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBIT was negatively impacted by the sales decline and unfavorable fixed-cost leverage. The divestiture of the non-core furniture warranty business also contributed to the adjusted EBIT decline. Investments in long-term growth initiatives weighed on adjusted EBIT margins and were partially offset by expense-reduction actions in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBIT excluded a $4.0 million expense related to an adverse legal ruling for a divested business.

Consumer Group

Three Months Ended $ in 000s November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 578,687 $ 610,359 $ (31,672 ) (5.2 %) Income Before Income Taxes 98,066 93,873 4,193 4.5 % EBIT 97,197 93,872 3,325 3.5 % Adjusted EBIT(1) 96,395 94,214 2,181 2.3 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

The Consumer Group's second-quarter sales decline was driven by reduced DIY takeaway at retail stores as housing turnover hit multi-year lows and consumers focused their spending on travel and entertainment, as well as certain retailers destocking inventories. These pressures were partially offset by market share gains, strength in international markets, and higher pricing to catch up with inflation. The Consumer Group faced challenging comparisons to the prior-year period when sales grew 15.3%.

Sales included a 5.1% organic decline, no impact from acquisitions, and foreign currency translation headwinds of 0.1%.

Record second-quarter adjusted EBIT was driven by gross margin expansion enabled by MAP 2025 initiatives and strength in international markets. This growth was in addition to strong prior-year results when adjusted EBIT increased 180.3%.

Cash Flow and Financial Position

During the first six months of fiscal 2024:

Cash provided by operating activities was $767.8 million, which exceeded the previous 12-month fiscal year record, compared to $190.9 million during the prior-year period, and included an all-time quarterly record of $408.6 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase was driven by increased profitability and improved working capital management, including MAP 2025 initiatives.

Capital expenditures were $89.3 million compared to $113.5 million during the prior-year period, driven by the timing of investments, including those related to MAP 2025 initiatives, which are expected to accelerate in the second half of fiscal 2024.

The company returned $138.3 million to stockholders through cash dividends and share repurchases and achieved its 50th consecutive year of dividend increases.

As of November 30, 2023:

Total debt was $2.25 billion compared to $2.84 billion a year ago, with the $592.4 million reduction driven by improved cash flow being used to repay debt.

Total liquidity, including cash and committed revolving credit facilities, was $1.51 billion, compared to $880.0 million a year ago.

Business Outlook

"We expect business conditions in the third quarter to generally be similar to the second quarter, with strength in our CPG and PCG segments, international markets, and market share gains offsetting continued weakness in DIY and specialty OEM demand. Adjusted EBIT growth is expected to accelerate, driven by less challenging prior-year comparisons and MAP 2025 benefits, which should more than offset lower volumes in certain businesses and investments we are making to accelerate future growth and efficiencies," Sullivan added. "For the remainder of the year, we are leveraging our focus on repair and maintenance; our strong position serving demand for infrastructure, high performance buildings and reshoring projects; and MAP 2025 to deliver another year of record sales and adjusted EBIT."

The company expects the following in the fiscal 2024 third quarter:

Consolidated sales to be flat compared to prior-year record results.

CPG sales to increase in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

PCG sales to increase in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

SPG sales to decrease in the mid-teen percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

Consumer Group sales to decrease in the low-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

Consolidated adjusted EBIT to increase 25% to 35% compared to prior-year record results.

The company expects the following in the full-year fiscal 2024:

Consolidated sales to increase in the low-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results. The previous outlook was for mid-single-digit percentage growth.

Consolidated adjusted EBIT to increase in the low-double-digit to mid-teen percentage range compared to prior-year record results. This outlook is unchanged from the prior outlook.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the financial information presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP") in this earnings release, we use EBIT, adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings per share, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes, with adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings per share provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenues and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. We evaluate the profit performance of our segments based on income before income taxes, but also look to EBIT as a performance evaluation measure because interest income (expense), net is essentially related to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. For that reason, we believe EBIT is also useful to investors as a metric in their investment decisions. EBIT should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes as determined in accordance with GAAP, since EBIT omits the impact of interest and investment income or expense in determining operating performance, which represent items necessary to our continued operations, given our level of indebtedness. Nonetheless, EBIT is a key measure expected by and useful to our fixed income investors, rating agencies and the banking community all of whom believe, and we concur, that this measure is critical to the capital markets' analysis of our segments' core operating performance. We also evaluate EBIT because it is clear that movements in EBIT impact our ability to attract financing. Our underwriters and bankers consistently require inclusion of this measure in offering memoranda in conjunction with any debt underwriting or bank financing. EBIT may not be indicative of our historical operating results, nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. See the financial statement section of this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBIT and adjusted EBIT to income before income taxes, and adjusted earnings per share to earnings per share. We have not provided a reconciliation of our third-quarter fiscal 2024 or full-year fiscal 2024 adjusted EBIT guidance because material terms that impact such measure are not in our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore a reconciliation of such measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to our business. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by us, are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting us and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including those specified below), which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include (a) global markets and general economic conditions, including uncertainties surrounding the volatility in financial markets, the availability of capital, and the viability of banks and other financial institutions; (b) the prices, supply and availability of raw materials, including assorted pigments, resins, solvents, and other natural gas- and oil-based materials; packaging, including plastic and metal containers; and transportation services, including fuel surcharges; (c) continued growth in demand for our products; (d) legal, environmental and litigation risks inherent in our businesses and risks related to the adequacy of our insurance coverage for such matters; (e) the effect of changes in interest rates; (f) the effect of fluctuations in currency exchange rates upon our foreign operations; (g) the effect of non-currency risks of investing in and conducting operations in foreign countries, including those relating to domestic and international political, social, economic and regulatory factors; (h) risks and uncertainties associated with our ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities; (i) the timing of and the realization of anticipated cost savings from restructuring initiatives and the ability to identify additional cost savings opportunities; (j) risks related to the adequacy of our contingent liability reserves; (k) risks relating to a public health crisis similar to the Covid pandemic; (l) risks related to acts of war similar to the Russian invasion of Ukraine; (m) risks related to the transition or physical impacts of climate change and other natural disasters or meeting sustainability-related voluntary goals or regulatory requirements; (n) risks related to our use of technology, artificial intelligence, data breaches and data privacy violations; and (o) other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2023, as the same may be updated from time to time. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the filing date of this release.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 1,792,275 $ 1,791,708 $ 3,804,132 $ 3,724,028 Cost of Sales 1,044,047 1,101,317 2,227,287 2,289,166 Gross Profit 748,228 690,391 1,576,845 1,434,862 Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 523,289 490,607 1,054,321 975,812 Restructuring Expense 1,239 1,272 7,737 2,626 Interest Expense 30,348 27,918 62,166 54,629 Investment (Income), Net (5,289 ) (6,851 ) (17,728 ) (3,187 ) Other Expense, Net 2,817 2,310 5,371 4,726 Income Before Income Taxes 195,824 175,135 464,978 400,256 Provision for Income Taxes 50,009 43,593 117,850 99,435 Net Income 145,815 131,542 347,128 300,821 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 310 198 541 464 Net Income Attributable to RPM International Inc. Stockholders $ 145,505 $ 131,344 $ 346,587 $ 300,357 Earnings per share of common stock attributable to RPM International Inc. Stockholders: Basic $ 1.13 $ 1.02 $ 2.70 $ 2.34 Diluted $ 1.13 $ 1.02 $ 2.69 $ 2.33 Average shares of common stock outstanding - basic 127,758 127,585 127,816 127,600 Average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 128,249 128,911 128,312 128,887

SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT INFORMATION IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales: CPG Segment $ 661,750 $ 612,443 $ 1,444,539 $ 1,318,856 PCG Segment 374,856 356,822 753,369 720,540 SPG Segment 176,982 212,084 357,933 414,781 Consumer Segment 578,687 610,359 1,248,291 1,269,851 Total $ 1,792,275 $ 1,791,708 $ 3,804,132 $ 3,724,028 Income Before Income Taxes: CPG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 98,398 $ 74,038 $ 238,850 $ 180,793 Interest (Expense), Net (b) (555 ) (3,796 ) (3,951 ) (4,576 ) EBIT (c) 98,953 77,834 242,801 185,369 MAP initiatives (d) 660 1,208 1,409 2,389 Adjusted EBIT $ 99,613 $ 79,042 $ 244,210 $ 187,758 PCG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 61,502 $ 46,709 $ 106,323 $ 96,110 Interest Income, Net (b) 1,425 332 2,549 526 EBIT (c) 60,077 46,377 103,774 95,584 MAP initiatives (d) 793 1,191 16,147 2,293 Adjusted EBIT $ 60,870 $ 47,568 $ 119,921 $ 97,877 SPG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 10,145 $ 27,431 $ 26,542 $ 55,316 Interest Income (Expense), Net (b) 104 (7 ) 203 (5 ) EBIT (c) 10,041 27,438 26,339 55,321 MAP initiatives (d) 2,926 2,515 5,645 4,281 (Gain) on sale of a business (e) - - (1,123 ) - Legal contingency adjustment on a divested business (g) 3,953 - 3,953 - Adjusted EBIT $ 16,920 $ 29,953 $ 34,814 $ 59,602 Consumer Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 98,066 $ 93,873 $ 229,895 $ 210,562 Interest Income, Net (b) 869 1 1,619 27 EBIT (c) 97,197 93,872 228,276 210,535 MAP initiatives (d) 34 342 414 749 Business interruption insurance recovery (f) (836 ) - (11,128 ) - Adjusted EBIT $ 96,395 $ 94,214 $ 217,562 $ 211,284 Corporate/Other (Loss) Before Income Taxes (a) $ (72,287 ) $ (66,916 ) $ (136,632 ) $ (142,525 ) Interest (Expense), Net (b) (26,902 ) (17,597 ) (44,858 ) (47,414 ) EBIT (c) (45,385 ) (49,319 ) (91,774 ) (95,111 ) MAP initiatives (d) 8,480 13,215 21,174 28,528 Adjusted EBIT $ (36,905 ) $ (36,104 ) $ (70,600 ) $ (66,583 ) TOTAL CONSOLIDATED Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 195,824 $ 175,135 $ 464,978 $ 400,256 Interest (Expense) (30,348 ) (27,918 ) (62,166 ) (54,629 ) Investment Income, Net 5,289 6,851 17,728 3,187 EBIT (c) 220,883 196,202 509,416 451,698 MAP initiatives (d) 12,893 18,471 44,789 38,240 (Gain) on sale of a business (e) - - (1,123 ) - Business interruption insurance recovery (f) (836 ) - (11,128 ) - Legal contingency adjustment on a divested business (g) 3,953 - 3,953 - Adjusted EBIT $ 236,893 $ 214,673 $ 545,907 $ 489,938

(a) The presentation includes a reconciliation of Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, a measure defined by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP), to EBIT and Adjusted EBIT. (b) Interest Income (Expense), Net includes the combination of Interest Income (Expense) and Investment Income (Expense), Net. (c) EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes, with Adjusted EBIT provided for the purpose of adjusting for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. We evaluate the profit performance of our segments based on income before income taxes, but also look to EBIT, or adjusted EBIT, as a performance evaluation measure because Interest Income (Expense), Net is essentially related to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. For that reason, we believe EBIT is also useful to investors as a metric in their investment decisions. EBIT should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes as determined in accordance with GAAP, since EBIT omits the impact of interest and investment income or expense in determining operating performance, which represent items necessary to our continued operations, given our level of indebtedness. Nonetheless, EBIT is a key measure expected by and useful to our fixed income investors, rating agencies and the banking community all of whom believe, and we concur, that this measure is critical to the capital markets' analysis of our segments' core operating performance. We also evaluate EBIT because it is clear that movements in EBIT impact our ability to attract financing. Our underwriters and bankers consistently require inclusion of this measure in offering memoranda in conjunction with any debt underwriting or bank financing. EBIT may not be indicative of our historical operating results, nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. (d) Reflects restructuring and other charges, which have been incurred in relation to our Margin Acceleration Plan ("MAP to Growth") and our Margin Achievement Plan ("MAP 2025"), together MAP initiatives, as follows:



"Inventory-related charges," & "Accelerated expense - other," and inventory write-offs related to the discontinuation of certain product lines ("Discontinued product lines") partially offset by the sale of inventory that had previously been reserved for as a result of prior product line rationalization initiatives at PCG, which have been recorded in Cost of Sales;

"Headcount reductions, impairments, closures of facilities and related costs as well as the loss on the divestiture of a non-core service business within our PCG segment," which have been recorded in Restructuring Expense;

"Accelerated expense - other," "Receivable write-offs," "ERP consolidation plan," & "Professional fees," which have been recorded in Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. (e) Reflects the gain associated with post-closing adjustments for the sale of the furniture warranty business in the SPG segment which has been recorded in Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. (f) Business interruption insurance recovery at our Consumer segment related to lost sales and incremental costs incurred during fiscal 2021 and 2022 as a result of an explosion at the plant of a significant alkyd resin supplier, which has been recorded in Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. (g) Represents incremental expense related to an adverse legal ruling from a case associated with a business that was divested in the prior year. We strongly disagree with the legal ruling and have filed an appeal.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF "REPORTED" TO "ADJUSTED" AMOUNTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (All amounts presented after-tax): Reported Earnings per Diluted Share $ 1.13 $ 1.02 $ 2.69 $ 2.33 MAP initiatives (d) 0.07 0.11 0.27 0.23 (Gain) on sale of a business (e) - - (0.01 ) - Business interruption insurance recovery (f) - - (0.07 ) - Legal contingency adjustment on a divested business (g) 0.02 - 0.02 - Investment returns (h) - (0.03 ) (0.04 ) 0.02 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (i) $ 1.22 $ 1.10 $ 2.86 $ 2.58

(d) Reflects restructuring and other charges, which have been incurred in relation to our Margin Acceleration Plan ("MAP to Growth") and our Margin Achievement Plan ("MAP 2025"), together MAP initiatives, as follows:



"Inventory-related charges," & "Accelerated expense - other," and inventory write-offs related to the discontinuation of certain product lines ("Discontinued product lines") partially offset by the sale of inventory that had previously been reserved for as a result of prior product line rationalization initiatives at PCG, which have been recorded in Cost of Sales;

"Headcount reductions, impairments, closures of facilities and related costs as well as the loss on the divestiture of a non-core service business within our PCG segment," which have been recorded in Restructuring Expense;

"Accelerated expense - other," "Receivable write-offs," "ERP consolidation plan," & "Professional fees," which have been recorded in Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. (e) Reflects the gain associated with post-closing adjustments for the sale of the furniture warranty business in the SPG segment which has been recorded in Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. (f) Business interruption insurance recovery at our Consumer segment related to lost sales and incremental costs incurred during fiscal 2021 and 2022 as a result of an explosion at the plant of a significant alkyd resin supplier, which has been recorded in Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. (g) Represents incremental expense related to an adverse legal ruling from a case associated with a business that was divested in the prior year. We strongly disagree with the legal ruling and have filed an appeal. (h) Investment returns include realized net gains and losses on sales of investments and unrealized net gains and losses on equity securities, which are adjusted due to their inherent volatility. Management does not consider these gains and losses, which cannot be predicted with any level of certainty, to be reflective of the Company's core business operations. (i) Adjusted Diluted EPS is provided for the purpose of adjusting diluted earnings per share for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 May 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 262,746 $ 232,118 $ 215,787 Trade accounts receivable 1,290,788 1,388,168 1,552,522 Allowance for doubtful accounts (57,448 ) (48,041 ) (49,482 ) Net trade accounts receivable 1,233,340 1,340,127 1,503,040 Inventories 1,102,815 1,389,591 1,135,496 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 320,106 355,024 329,845 Total current assets 2,919,007 3,316,860 3,184,168 Property, Plant and Equipment, at Cost 2,407,579 2,187,570 2,332,916 Allowance for depreciation (1,154,468 ) (1,061,701 ) (1,093,440 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 1,253,111 1,125,869 1,239,476 Other Assets Goodwill 1,311,653 1,341,580 1,293,588 Other intangible assets, net of amortization 533,659 581,909 554,991 Operating lease right-of-use assets 324,272 295,384 329,582 Deferred income taxes 25,201 16,201 15,470 Other 170,474 171,710 164,729 Total other assets 2,365,259 2,406,784 2,358,360 Total Assets $ 6,537,377 $ 6,849,513 $ 6,782,004 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 650,771 $ 679,596 $ 680,938 Current portion of long-term debt 5,548 3,713 178,588 Accrued compensation and benefits 204,921 197,266 257,328 Accrued losses 34,881 25,795 26,470 Other accrued liabilities 358,234 383,664 347,477 Total current liabilities 1,254,355 1,290,034 1,490,801 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,246,834 2,841,066 2,505,221 Operating lease liabilities 278,028 254,217 285,524 Other long-term liabilities 298,257 292,101 267,111 Deferred income taxes 97,349 80,010 90,347 Total long-term liabilities 2,920,468 3,467,394 3,148,203 Total liabilities 4,174,823 4,757,428 4,639,004 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock; none issued - - - Common stock (outstanding 128,872; 129,090; 128,766) 1,289 1,291 1,288 Paid-in capital 1,141,970 1,113,025 1,124,825 Treasury stock, at cost (830,402 ) (756,872 ) (784,463 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (589,690 ) (601,046 ) (604,935 ) Retained earnings 2,637,387 2,334,063 2,404,125 Total RPM International Inc. stockholders' equity 2,360,554 2,090,461 2,140,840 Noncontrolling interest 2,000 1,624 2,160 Total equity 2,362,554 2,092,085 2,143,000 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,537,377 $ 6,849,513 $ 6,782,004

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 347,128 $ 300,821 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 84,177 76,750 Deferred income taxes (5,574 ) (4,196 ) Stock-based compensation expense 17,147 16,877 Net (gain) loss on marketable securities (6,226 ) 2,812 Net loss on sales of assets and businesses 3,623 - Other 4,007 (104 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from purchases and sales of businesses: Decrease in receivables 272,262 72,931 Decrease (increase) in inventory 37,243 (189,487 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other 21,260 (23,025 ) current and long-term assets (Decrease) in accounts payable (11,806 ) (95,502 ) (Decrease) in accrued compensation and benefits (53,980 ) (62,724 ) Increase in accrued losses 8,332 1,465 Increase in other accrued liabilities 50,188 94,297 Cash Provided By Operating Activities 767,781 190,915 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (89,300 ) (113,463 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (15,404 ) (47,542 ) Purchase of marketable securities (22,057 ) (10,309 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 13,796 7,071 Other 1,326 236 Cash (Used For) Investing Activities (111,639 ) (164,007 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Additions to long-term and short-term debt - 517,785 Reductions of long-term and short-term debt (449,485 ) (351,795 ) Cash dividends (113,325 ) (105,640 ) Repurchases of common stock (25,000 ) (25,000 ) Shares of common stock returned for taxes (20,689 ) (14,825 ) Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration (1,082 ) (3,705 ) Other (713 ) (2,627 ) Cash (Used For) Provided By Financing Activities (610,294 ) 14,193 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,111 (10,655 ) Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 46,959 30,446 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 215,787 201,672 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 262,746 $ 232,118

