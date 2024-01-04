Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.: Eagle Plains Announces Management Transition

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a planned senior management transition that will serve to lead the Company into the coming years.

Highlights:

Tim J. Termuende, P.Geo. & Director has opted to resign as President and CEO and will transition into the role of Executive Chairman;



Charles C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo. & Director has resigned as Vice-President, Exploration and has been appointed President and CEO;



Jesse T. Campbell, B.Sc. is expected to join the Board of Directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and will assume the role of Vice-President, Exploration following approval by the TSX Venture Exchange;



Michael Labach has accepted the Corporate Development position; and



Michelle McKeough, P.Geo. will succeed Mr. Campbell as President of TerraLogic Exploration Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains) and Jarrod Brown, P.Geo. has been appointed Vice President of TerraLogic Exploration Inc.

Tim Termuende had the following comments with respect to the proposed management transition: "After co-founding Eagle Plains in 1992 and leading the Company since 1999, it is now time to take a step back from the day-to-day operations of the Company. I wholeheartedly welcome Mr. Downie and Mr. Campbell in their new roles and have every confidence in their abilities to work with Glen Diduck, CFO and Norm Jordan, Corporate Secretary and other staff members to continue to grow the Company and enhance shareholder value. I would also like to welcome Mr. Labach to his new role and further thank and congratulate him on an excellent job completed to date with his investor relations work. Moving forward, I expect to work closely with the new officers and management in striving to achieve continuing success in the affairs of Eagle Plains. As a result of this transition, I intend to use more of my available time to focus on the affairs of Eagle Royalties Ltd."

Chuck Downie, P.Geo, as the incoming President and CEO had the following to say, "On behalf of myself and all of the Eagle Plains Board members, management team and hundreds of current and former employees, I thank Tim and commend him for his 20 plus years of dedication and vision in building Eagle Plains into a premier project generator and championing a sustainable business model that has generated over $100M in spin-out value to shareholders. I look forward to my new role with Eagle Plains and working with Jesse, Tim, Michael and others to build on our past success and continue to grow the Company."

C.C. (Chuck) Downie biography:

Chuck has over 30 years' experience in mineral exploration and mining. After graduation in 1987, Chuck worked for Cominco Ltd. where he was involved with exploration, evaluations and mine development and production at various operations throughout Western Canada including the Pine Point, Polaris, Snip and Sullivan deposits. Mr. Downie has been working with Eagle Plains and other publicly traded exploration companies since the mid-1990's. Since joining Eagle Plains as VP Exploration in 1999, Chuck has overseen research, project acquisition, partner liaison, First Nations engagement and project management.

Jesse T. Campbell biography:

Mr. Campbell has over 25 years' experience working in the mineral exploration sector across a variety of commodities and jurisdictions. Since 1998 he has held a variety of roles with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and has been the President of its wholly owned subsidiary, TerraLogic Exploration Inc., since 2009. He also served as Director and COO of Taiga Gold Corp. from its inception in 2018 until it was acquired by SSR Mining for $31M in 2022 and is currently a Director of Eagle Royalties Ltd. Mr. Campbell graduated with Distinction from the University of Calgary and holds a Bachelor of Science in Geography.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

Eagle Plains remains active in the junior mining space, with steady project acquisitions and ongoing exploration projects underway targeting a variety of commodities located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Yukon. The Company remains financially healthy and currently holds ~$8.5M cash in treasury, over $1,400,000 in investments, approximately $1,500,000 in real estate and hard assets and carries no debt. TerraLogic Exploration Inc., EPL's 100%-owned subsidiary, continues to generate significant revenue through its mineral exploration consulting activities for third-party clients in addition to providing valuable intellectual capital to Eagle Plains.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the ninth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and one of only three that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $100,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout; Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:"ER") was listed on May 24, 2023, and holds a diverse portfolio of royalty assets throughout western Canada.

Eagle Plains' core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

Expenditures from 2010 to 2023 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $38M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 50,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"C.C. (Chuck) Downie" P.Geo

President and CEO

For further information on EPL, please contact Mike Labach at 1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: mgl@eagleplains.com or visit our website at https://www.eagleplains.com

