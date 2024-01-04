Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2024) - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Gord Morrison, B.Sc., to the Company's Board of Directors. Having been an integral part of the discovery of 13 major polymetallic and precious metal deposits, 6 of which are producing mines, with 4 others at the feasibility stage, Gord joins New Break as one of Canada's most successful mine finders and a leader in the mining industry with a deep and varied experience in both mineral exploration and mining.

Mr. Morrison has 50+ years of experience in the mining industry, covering all aspects of geoscience applications across all mining methods from a wide range of underground methods to large scale open pit operations, as well as being part of very successful exploration groups as noted above.

Mr. Morrison's extensive exploration and mining experience includes 32 years at Inco Limited where he served as Senior Geologist, Head of the Sudbury Exploration Group and as a member of the INCO global exploration group, Vice-President, Exploration at FNX Mining Company Inc., Chief Technology Officer - geoscience and other technical mine advancement - North American/South American mines at Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. and KGHM International Ltd., and as President of TMAC Resources Inc. prior to that company's acquisition by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for their Hope Bay gold deposit in Nunavut.

Mr. Morrison's ability to collaborate and work within a team of geologists spanning various levels of experience has promoted an atmosphere of success. His ability to listen to the team, look at the rocks, and integrate a variety of geological, geochemical, and geophysical information makes him one of the leading explorers in the industry today.

Mr. Morrison holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Queen's University.

Michael Farrant, President and CEO of New Break commented, "We're deeply honoured to have Gord join the Board of New Break. He brings a tremendous track record of success to the Company. It is one thing to make a mineral discovery. It is quite another to see those discoveries become economic ore bodies and mines. Gord also brings specific experience in mineral exploration both in Ontario and Nunavut. His input and guidance will be invaluable as New Break looks to execute the Company's maiden drilling program at the Moray property, 32 km northwest of Alamos Gold's Young-Davidson mine and in terms of advancing our gold projects in Nunavut, including Sundog and Esker."

William Love, Vice President, Exploration of New Break noted, "I'm extremely excited to see the addition of a technical professional of Gord's pedigree to the Board of New Break. I believe that Gord's insights in the field, in addition to the boardroom, will give the Company the greatest chance of unlocking the full potential and value of the Company's properties. I'm looking very forward to working closely with Gord to make 2024 New Break's most successful year to date."

Mr. Morrison noted, "Having been a significant shareholder and advisor since 2021, I look forward to taking on a more active role with New Break, which will include getting out in the field with Bill Love and working with the Company's talented technical team of advisors and consultants. I hope to more directly impact New Break's exploration strategy with a view to unlocking the outstanding economic potential of the Company's mineral properties at Moray and in Nunavut."

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a dual vision for value creation. In northern Ontario, New Break is focused on its Moray Project, in a well-established mining camp, within proximity to existing infrastructure, while at the same time, through our prospective land holdings in Nunavut that include the Sundog, Esker-Noomut, Sy and Angikuni Lake properties, we provide our shareholders with significant exposure to the vast potential for exploration success in one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production. New Break is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals committed to placing a premium on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) on September 7, 2022 under the symbol CSE: NBRK.

