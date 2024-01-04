Electric utility commissions across the nation are following the lead of California to cut compensation for rooftop solar generation. Is Idaho the next step in a death march for the industry?From pv magazine USA Slipping the resolution through in the final days of the year, the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (PUC) passed a resolution to cut net energy metering for rooftop solar. The new rule-making decision also approved electric rate increases that are expected to disproportionately impact low-income customers. Net energy metering (NEM) involves the electric utility providing credit to rooftop ...

