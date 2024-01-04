Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Announces $2.1 Million Contract Expansion with Texas Department of Transportation

Continues Transformation of Traffic Management in the Austin District

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced that its Transportation Management division has expanded collaboration with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). This contract leverages Rekor's cutting-edge AI-powered traffic management platform, Rekor Command, to enhance traffic management and safety in the TxDOT Austin District, including Austin and the surrounding areas.

The Austin District, which covers a vast geographical area and serves as home to the vibrant population of Austin, the capital city of Texas, is a critical hub of transportation and urban mobility. Rekor's extended presence allows for even more comprehensive data collection and analysis, enhancing roadway management and incident response for this bustling community. This strategic expansion reinforces Rekor's commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive citizen and roadway safety, benefiting the local community and the broader transportation ecosystem.

"We are immensely proud to expand our partnership with TxDOT and support their most critical mission to ensure smoother, more reliable, and safer transportation in the Austin District - a vital transportation hub in Texas," said David Desharnais, Rekor President & COO. "This collaboration is not just about implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology; it's about fundamentally changing the way traffic flows and enhancing road safety and efficiency, revolutionizing transportation management and urban mobility for the people of Austin and the surrounding areas."

TxDOT first awarded Rekor a contract in August 2022. This renewal and expansion, worth $2.1 million over a 5-year term, will significantly enhance the features and services Rekor Command provides to ensure smarter, safer, and more efficient transportation for the Austin District.

The expansion includes the following features:

Introducing the Traffic Impact Feature : Rekor is excited to bring the Traffic Impact feature to Rekor Command, enhancing the situational awareness for transportation management teams' ability to quickly and efficiently prioritize the most impactful events. Traffic Impact rapidly analyzes real-time telematics data together with historical trends to help predict the impact each event is having on the surrounding roadways. This provides traffic management center operators the enhanced visibility and actionable insights they need to quickly identify, locate, prioritize, and manage the most impactful events disrupting their roadways.

Advancing Rekor Command Collaboration and Workspace Control : Rekor is implementing additional capabilities to further facilitate seamless regional and multi-agency collaboration, promoting an enterprise approach for the growth of the Command platform. This ensures efficient interaction among various stakeholders while preserving data integrity and security.

Integrating Real-Time Vehicle Telemetry Data: High-resolution, real-time vehicle telemetry data will be integrated using Rekor's advanced AI applications, enhancing comprehensive roadway analysis. This data will provide valuable real-time insights into road conditions, further enriching the platform's capabilities.

Developing a Work Zone AI Feature Set: Rekor will enhance the Command platform by integrating comprehensive work zone data. This feature will facilitate improved work zone management, safety, and communication. Real-time updates on road closures, traffic impacts, and work zone details will enhance public awareness and safety.

TxDOT's Deputy District Engineer, Mike Arellano, highlighted the benefits of Rekor's Command platform: "Using the advanced AI technology within Command, we now have a more comprehensive view of our roadways, which enables us to respond to roadway incidents and events more quickly and efficiently. It also provides necessary insights to improve traffic flows and has made our roadways safer, which has always been our top priority. At TxDOT, we are building smarter, safer, and more efficient cities, and Rekor's Command platform is playing a critical role in achieving this goal."

