Donnerstag, 04.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
EXKLUSIVER ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS ebnet den Produktions-Weg und lässt Aktie abheben!
WKN: A3C99G | ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84
04.01.2024 | 14:02
Cenosco Acquires Shell's Integrity Management System Software, Making It Available for the Broader Oil & Gas and Chemical Sector

Through Cenosco's acquisition of Shell Global Solutions International BV's (Shell) Integrity Management System (IMS), the broader Oil and Gas market can now benefit from the usage of this software built on over twenty years of industry experience, with the promise of broader innovation and expansion opportunities from Cenosco.

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Cenosco, a leading provider of asset integrity software, announced that they have acquired complete ownership of the intellectual property (IP) rights of the jointly developed IMS, Integrity Management System. IMS is an Asset Integrity Management software suite, which was built on over 20 years of industry experience from Shell, with the expertise of Cenosco's innovative programmers. This collaboration resulted in an industry-focused product, which is used today in over 200 assets across the globe.

Cenosco acquires Shell's Integrity Management System (IMS)

Cenosco acquires Shell's Integrity Management System (IMS)

Both Cenosco's clients and prospects alike can benefit from this acquisition, as it can create a more dedicated and personalized experience with IMS. While Cenosco has always been very hands-on with their customers through customizing to their needs, this focus shift will further open the doors of innovation for the software to be tailored to broader industry trends and needs. This IP transfer gives Cenosco a stronger position in the market, as they will continue innovating and developing IMS as a market standard, which allows for broader adoption across asset-intensive industries.

The collaboration between Cenosco and Shell has existed for over twenty years. Together, the two companies have worked on constantly innovating and improving the capabilities of IMS, with the input of thousands of users within Shell globally. This has been a fundamental part of making IMS the software it is today. Cenosco and Shell's long-standing partnership will continue beyond this acquisition through related industry initiatives such as the Open AI Energy Initiative (OAI).

"Cenosco's ownership of IMS' intellectual property marks a significant milestone in our journey of innovation and growth. With this strategic acquisition, we solidify our position as an industry leader in Asset Integrity Management software and remain committed to delivering high-end solutions to the broader market."
- Jan Poulsen, CEO - Cenosco

"Cenosco's acquisition of the intellectual property rights of IMS cements a longstanding collaboration that has thrived on innovation, and we look forward to continue using IMS while we also explore new innovations related to remote inspection, the Open AI Energy Initiative and other areas."
- Stefan Irrgang, Global Process Owner Integrity & Reliability at Shell.

*The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this publication "Shell", "Shell Group" and "Group" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general.

About Cenosco
Cenosco is an asset integrity management software company with over 20 years of product leadership in asset-heavy industries. Their IMS Suite of solutions was designed to support users in making smart inspection and maintenance decisions to increase safety, maximize asset availability, and optimize asset management costs. IMS has been deployed in more than 200 assets, in over 40 countries. Cenosco envisions a safe, sustainable world, where asset-heavy industries can operate at their full potential, without jeopardizing the health and safety of their people and the environment.

Cenosco Public Relations
Annemarie Jongbloed
+31 (0)6 1444 2335
annemarie.jongbloed@cenosco.com

Contact Information

Annemarie Jongbloed
Marketing Director
annemarie.jongbloed@cenosco.com

SOURCE: Cenosco

