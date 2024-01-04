Gorilla Technology Group Inc.: Gorilla Technology Group's AI Solution Assists London's Metropolitan Police Secure Successful Convictions in Complex Homicide Investigation

LONDON, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla") (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and security convergence, today proudly announces the successful application of its Smart Policing Solution, in assisting the London's Metropolitan Police Service ("Met") in the recent murder case of Susan Hawkey in Neasden.



Gorilla's Post Event based Smart Policing Solution played a crucial role in expediting the comprehensive analysis of diverse and extensive video footage collected during the investigation. The system facilitated a rapid examination of thousands of hours of evidence, having successfully identified, categorized, and reconstructed events captured from various locations, pinpointing people of interest with precision.

"Gorilla's AI investigation solution, Post Event, was a significant value add in this case. Their AI and rapid reviewing tools brought a new level of precision and insight, significantly reducing the time needed to find the evidence we needed and contributed to the successful conviction in this case. We appreciate the partnership and innovation demonstrated by Gorilla as we strive for safer communities across London," said Phil Clarke, Detective Inspector at the Metropolitan Police Service.

"Our team is thrilled with this result and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Metropolitan Police Service on this conviction. Video footage often plays an important, or even pivotal, role in these types of investigations. I am delighted that Post Event aided in bringing justice in this complex case and delivered meaningful efficiencies to the Met's resources. Artificial intelligence tools are working as they should - empowering users to deliver remarkable results," said Will Addison, VP of Innovation & Growth EMEA, of Gorilla Technology.

Gorilla's Post Event solution continues to optimize police investigations with excellent outcomes for law enforcement agencies, saving critical hours and precious resources in live investigations and preparing evidence for court proceedings.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

"Empowering Your Tomorrow"

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla provides a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education.

The Company's vision is to empower a connected tomorrow through innovative and transformative technologies. Gorilla envisions a world where seamless connectivity transcends boundaries, enriching lives, industries, and societies.

Gorilla's commitment is to lead the way in pioneering innovative solutions that bridge gaps, foster collaboration, and inspire progress. By relentlessly pushing the boundaries of technology, the Company aims to create an ecosystem where individuals, businesses and communities thrive in an era of digital empowerment.

Through continuous innovation, ethical practices and a steadfast dedication to quality, Gorilla strives to shape a future where every interaction, transaction, and experience is enhanced by the power of technology.

For more information go to Gorilla-Technology.com.

About the Metropolitan Police Service

The Metropolitan Police Service, headquartered at New Scotland Yard, provides the backdrop to some of the highest profile and complex law enforcement investigations in the UK. Founded by Sir Robert Peel in 1829, the Met employs 32,000 officers together with specialist support staff and more than 2,500 volunteer police officers in the Metropolitan Special Constabulary.

As well as policing London's 620 square miles and 8.9 million population, The Met has national responsibility for a variety of specialist policing units and hosts the UK's Counter Terrorism Policing HQ.

For more information go to https://www.met.police.uk/

