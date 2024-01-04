Mirth® Connect by NextGen Healthcare Adopted by Strategic Reseller Partners

NextGen Healthcare, Inc., a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that it is extending its global presence in key overseas markets through strategic partnerships. Award-winning data integration solution Mirth® Connect by NextGen Healthcare is now available to healthcare organizations across Europe and the Middle East through proven resellers with expertise in local needs and regulations.

Mirth Connect empowers healthcare organizations to share patient information seamlessly and securely across disparate systems, enhancing interoperability between care sites and facilitating a more comprehensive understanding of data. Timely access to complete patient information can significantly impact diagnosis, treatment, and care coordination, leading to better health outcomes and more efficient and cost-effective care delivery.

Headquartered around the globe, the following partners are longtime leaders in their respective markets and are among the official resellers of Mirth Connect:

ACCRO Computer System Design: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Amaron: Ruiselede, Belgium

Bahia Software: A Coruña, Spain

By adding Mirth Connect to their product portfolios, these resellers can offer clients an established data integration solution at a competitive price, with accelerated time-to-market.

"As the healthcare ecosystem continues to evolve, there is increasing appreciation for the value of secure and efficient data exchange and optimization," said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, president and chief operating officer for NextGen Healthcare. "Our strategic partnership agreements are a meaningful step towards meeting this need on a global scale. Each of these partners have been thoughtfully selected because they share our vision for elevating care delivery by providing a superior experience for secure data exchange and utilization."

NextGen Healthcare collaborates closely with its partners to ensure secure and compliant processing of personal data as governed by the European Union and United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulations (GDPRs) and continues to adapt practices as regulations evolve."With more than two decades of serving our customers in the region, we have a unique understanding of the challenges healthcare organizations face when managing information between different systems," said José Ramón Varela, Business Director at Bahia Software. "We are very pleased to partner with NextGen Healthcare to bring proven interoperability solutions to healthcare facilities throughout our region."

"Having years of experience working with healthcare entities in the Middle East, we see the necessity for enhanced interoperability engines equipped with the latest capabilities," said Dr. Manoj Menon, CEO of Accro Computer System Design. "This partnership with NextGen Healthcare enables us to better provide these crucial services to customers in our region."

"We have been supporting more than 100 healthcare organizations across Belgium, the Netherlands and France for almost two decades," said Maurice van Kerkhoven, Co-CEO of Amaron. "Our solutions help clients' internal information systems work together optimally and enable the safe and controlled exchange of data with external parties. Our customers particularly appreciate that our Mirth Connect-based solutions provide them with actionable data when and where they need it, allowing them to make the most of their existing infrastructures."

