Nasdaq Stockholm AB: 2cureX AB receives observation status (4/24)

Today, on January 4, 2024, 2cureX AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information about changes to the Company's board of directors, resulting in the board of directors not meeting applicable quorum requirements. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in 2cureX AB (2CUREX, ISIN code SE0010468124, order book ID 146225) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.