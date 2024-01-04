Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
EXKLUSIVER ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS ebnet den Produktions-Weg und lässt Aktie abheben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H725 | ISIN: SE0010468124 | Ticker-Symbol: 2QE
Frankfurt
04.01.24
08:01 Uhr
0,142 Euro
-0,017
-10,44 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CUREX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CUREX AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.01.2024 | 14:22
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: 2cureX AB receives observation status (4/24)

Today, on January 4, 2024, 2cureX AB (the "Company") issued a press release
with information about changes to the Company's board of directors, resulting
in the board of directors not meeting applicable quorum requirements. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can
be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in
substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial
instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
2cureX AB (2CUREX, ISIN code SE0010468124, order book ID 146225) shall be given
observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.