e& GRABS THE SPOTLIGHT AT THE PRESTIGIOUS GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE AWARDS

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- e& took home the 'Fastest Growing Digital Transformation Brand, Global' and the 'Best Employer Brand, MENA' award for 2023 at the prestigious Global Brand Awards.

The Prestigious Global Brand Awards , an annual ceremony by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) based in England, strives to honour worldwide brands that distinguish themselves across diverse industries while ensuring that readers are up-to-date on pivotal trends in the realm of branding. Global Brands Magazine conducted an extensive evaluation encompassing various criteria, such as innovation, customer support, employee well-being, career development and technology adoption, among others. e& stands out prominently in the technology industry due to its excellent adoption to cutting-edge technologies, it's investment in digital infrastructure, and its significant role in fostering the growth and well-being of its employees. Therefore, e& well deserves Global Brands Magazine's recognition.

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine, said, "I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to e& for its remarkable accomplishments in 2023. e&'s journey to this remarkable achievement is a testament to its unwavering commitment to digital transformation and its dedication to fostering an exceptional work environment. This recognition reaffirms e&'s position as a leader in digital transformation, setting a benchmark for the industry. e&'s commitment to employee welfare, career development, and inclusive workplace practices has evidently created a thriving and supportive organizational culture. We look forward to witnessing the continued success and innovation of this exceptional brand."

About e&

e& is one of the leading technology groups in the world. Boasting impressive financial figures for 2022, with consolidated net revenue reaching a staggering AED 52.4 billion and consolidated net profit surging to AED 10 billion, the Group's impeccable credit ratings reflect its strong balance sheet and track record of sustained success.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 47 years ago, the Group has a rich legacy as the pioneer in telecommunications in the UAE. Today, its footprint spans 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, making it a leading player in the industry.

Innovation is ingrained in e&'s DNA to create an unbreakable bond between communities using cutting-edge digital solutions, smart connectivity and advanced technologies.

The Group has designed five strong business pillars that address various customer segments: etisalat by e&, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital. Through these pillars, we strive to revolutionise the way people communicate, work and live by providing unparalleled services and exceptional experiences.

At e&, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and delivering measurable results that make a difference in people's lives.

To learn more about e&, please visit: https://eand.com/

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a UK-based magazine at the forefront of news, views and opinions on "best in class" brands that are shaping the future of their industry.

About the Global Brand Awards

The Global Brand Awards honour brands for their excellence in performance, and rewards companies for the quality of their services. The Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in their respective industries. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony which will take place at The Athenee Hotel located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024

