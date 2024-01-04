Paragon Technologies Inc.: Paragon Technologies Issues Presentation to OPT Shareholders to Vote Blue Proxy Card

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. ("Paragon"), a diversified holding company, and the largest shareholder of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:OPTT), ("Company") ("OPT"), reminds OPT shareholders to DISREGARD any WHITE proxy from OPT and issued the following presentation on how to vote the BLUE proxy card below.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/821746/pr16opt.pdf

Please email us at ir@pgntgroup.com with any questions about how to vote your BLUE proxy card.

Paragon Technologies, Inc., together with the other participants named herein, has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a definitive proxy statement and an accompanying proxy card soliciting votes for the election of director nominees at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "company").



Paragon Technologies, Inc. is the beneficial owner of 2,720,660 shares of common stock of the company, par value $0.001 per share ("common stock").



Paragon Technologies, Inc., and Paragon's director nominees Hesham M. Gad, Shawn M. Harpen, Jack H. Jacobs, and Samuel S. Weiser, are the participants in the proxy solicitation. Mr. Gad, Executive Chairman of Paragon's Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Paragon, and Messrs. Jacobs and Weiser, directors of Paragon, may be deemed to beneficially own the shares of the company's common stock held by Paragon. Ms. Harpen does not own beneficially or of record any securities of the company. Updated information regarding the participants and their direct and indirect interests in the solicitation, by security holdings or otherwise, has been and will be included in Paragon's proxy statement and other materials filed with the SEC.

SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY SHOULD READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL MEETING, PARAGON'S SOLICITATION OF PROXIES AND PARAGON'S NOMINEES TO THE BOARD. SUCH PROXY MATERIALS ARE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC'S WEBSITE AT WWW.SEC.GOV OR FROM PARAGON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. REQUESTS FOR COPIES SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO PARAGON'S PROXY SOLICITOR.

CONTACT:

Alliance Advisors

200 Broadacres Drive, 3rd Floor

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Toll-Free Phone: 855-200-8651

Email: OPTT@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Paragon Technologies Inc.

