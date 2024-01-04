Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2024) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce that, the United States Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), has accepted 3 new Applications for Phosphate Prospecting Permits filed by Nevada Phosphate Exploration, NV Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NOP.

These 3 new applications add an additional 6,011 acres of potential phosphate resource to NOP's existing application covering 1,813 acres.

The Murdock Property is a nearly flat lying sedimentary rock phosphate exploration target. The initial 1,813 acre Application target is believed to host a potential 10 to 46 million tonnes ranging in grade from 3-15% P2O5 based on an average thickness of 3.5 metres and a specific gravity of 2.6. These ranges are based on previous workers and researchers estimates, and have not been verified by NOP according to current 43-101 standards of disclosure.

Based on this geological model and historic ranges, the 3 additional applications, totaling 6,011 acres, add up to an additional 218 million tonnes of P2O5 exploration potential to the Murdock Property.

The reader is cautioned that the potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The Murdock Property Applications are subject to on-going environmental impact assessments (EIAs) conducted by the BLM, and potential mitigation strategies, guided by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying sedimentary bed of known phosphate mineralization in NE Nevada.

The increasing interest in organic and sustainable agriculture practices has contributed to the demand for organic fertilizers, including those derived from rock phosphate. Organic rock phosphate is often marketed as a fertilizer that not only provides phosphorus but also contributes to overall soil health.

The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.

