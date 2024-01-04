Spectralink Refines Mobile Workforce Productivity and Communication with the Introduction of the Versity 97 Series Enterprise-Grade Smartphones

Purpose-built for enterprises, the Versity 97 Series sets a new standard with best-in-class voice quality, superior application integration, and exceptional durability in an easy-to-use smartphone

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectralink, a global leader in enterprise mobility solutions, announces the next generation of devices in the Versity smartphone family with the launch of the Versity 97 Series. Built upon the foundation and success of the Versity 95 Series, the Versity 97 Series offers the same user-preferred, durable form factor with all-new technology inside. Versity 97 Series empowers mobile workers with a next-generation mobility solution. This solution features a class-leading processor, innovative AI noise suppression for crystal-clear calls, integration with an expansive ecosystem of application partners, including Oracle and Epic, and proven reliability in a slim, rugged, and lightweight device.

Versity 97 Series is a powerful and intuitive tool that enables real-time collaboration, faster decision-making, and quicker responses to patient or customer needs. From the enhanced true hot-swappable battery, large display with an antimicrobial coating, six programable buttons, latest camera and scanner technology, and BLE location beacon, the Versity Family continues to impress. Adding to the fully loaded feature set, Versity 97 offers unique native safety features activated with the push of a button or automatically with motion sensors, protecting deskless workers anywhere on the job.

"We are extremely proud of the latest addition to the Spectralink Versity Family of enterprise smartphones. Versity 95 is our most successful smartphone to date, and while customers have indicated immense satisfaction with its performance, Spectralink prides itself on our ability to innovate, surpass the expectations of our customers, and set the standard for enterprise mobility. With the Versity 97 Series, we have exceeded the capabilities of any consumer device on the market, and we continue to raise the bar for smartphone technology in the enterprise world," notes Doug Werking, CEO of Spectralink.

Engineered for today's mobile workforce, the Versity 97 Series is the ultimate all-in-one solution for demanding enterprise environments. Supporting uninterrupted communication and demanding applications in a truly rugged form factor, the Google Android Enterprise Recommended Versity 97 Series provides mobile workers with a complete workflow solution at their fingertips. The sleek and familiar consumer-like design is easily operated with one hand and won't weigh down uniform pockets. And, while it may look like a familiar consumer device, the total cost of ownership of Spectralink's enterprise Versity 97 is 50% lower[1] (VDC Research, 2022).

Why Versity 97 Series?

Enable staff to do more while carrying less:

- Lightweight and all-in-one device with a familiar smartphone factor that enables critical job workflows

- Optional industrial-grade barcode scanner with instant scanning speeds

- 16MP camera with HDR for detailed and true color photos and video conferencing

- Industry leading processor supports demanding application use and multi-tasking

- Easily input and view information from the large touch screen, even while wearing gloves

- Integrates with the leading call server platforms and Android applications

- Best-in-class call quality with AI-enhanced noise suppression ensures every word is heard the first time

- Wi-Fi 6/6E for optimal performance on crowded networks

- Workstation docking for more intensive use cases

- Locate staff or missing devices with BLE location beacon with RTLS capabilities

- Summon help quickly and quietly with dedicated alarm button

- Rugged and damage resistant design significantly reduces replacement rate and costs

- Separately chargeable and hot swappable batteries eliminate the need for back up devices

- Easily manage devices and batteries for optimal performance and save valuable time troubleshooting or locating devices with the AMIE® platform

"Versity 97 sets the standard in performance, productivity, and communication for mobile workers. We set out to make the best even better, and I am truly proud of the work our entire team has done to bring this outstanding product to the enterprise market," said Andrew Duncan, Vice President of Product and Marketing for Spectralink. "Through the capabilities truly unleashed by Versity 97, we empower our mobile enterprise customers to get the job done wherever they work."

Versity 97 Series is available now. Learn more here: Spectralink Versity 97 Series.

