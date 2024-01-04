Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.01.2024
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
04.01.24
16:25 Uhr
11,528 Euro
+0,280
+2,49 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
04.01.2024 | 15:22
390 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of structured bond issued by Nordea Bank Abp (4/24)

Nordea Bank Abp has applied to have its structured bond delisted from STO
Structured Products. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond
loan. 

ISIN     Trading code Long name  
----------------------------------------
NO0012772211 NBF_GTM_4690 NBF GTM 4690
----------------------------------------
NO0012772203 NBF_GTM_4692 NBF GTM 4692
----------------------------------------



The last day of trading will be on December 05, 2024.


Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
