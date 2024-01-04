Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of structured bond issued by Nordea Bank Abp (4/24)

Nordea Bank Abp has applied to have its structured bond delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. ISIN Trading code Long name ---------------------------------------- NO0012772211 NBF_GTM_4690 NBF GTM 4690 ---------------------------------------- NO0012772203 NBF_GTM_4692 NBF GTM 4692 ---------------------------------------- The last day of trading will be on December 05, 2024. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280