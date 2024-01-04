Crown Electrokinetics: Crown Fiber Optics Selected for Fiber Construction Project in Chandler Arizona

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced it has been selected for a project in Chandler, Arizona.

Crown's customer is a $5 billion NYSE-listed infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy, utility and a variety of other infrastructure industries.

Doug Croxall, CEO of Crown said, "The project in Chandler, Arizona is a very high-profile project with work that is expected to last between 7-10 years. We are excited to have been selected to handle the micro trenching for this project which further reinforces our decision to strategically focus on this region. We expect the revenue opportunity will grow significantly throughout the 2024 calendar year and beyond.

I am very proud of the Crown Fiber Optics team for securing this important relationship and opportunity, which positions Crown for further scale and strong growth going forward. We are witnessing the results from our strategic planning and execution."

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks.

