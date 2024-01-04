Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2024) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("CTI" or the "Company"), an investment company focused on business incubation and opportunities that disrupt their industry, is pleased to announce that it has purchased charity flow-through units in both Sirios Resources Inc. ("Sirios") and Spod Lithium Corp. ("Spod").

The Company has purchased 6,250,000 units in the capital of Sirios (the "Sirios Units"), a public company listed on the TSXV, for a total cost of approximately $277,750.00. The Sirios Units were purchased via subscription into Sirios' charity flow through private placement at a price of $0.04444 per Sirios Unit. Each Sirios Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.

The Company has also purchased 2,857,144 units in the capital of Spod (the "Spod Units"), a public company listed on the CSE, for a total cost of approximately $200,000.08. The Spod Units were purchased via subscription into Spod's charity flow through private placement at a price of $0.07 per Spod Unit. Each Spod Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

