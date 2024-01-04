On AS "DelfinGroup" Additional Share Listing on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on January 4, 2024 to admit to trading AS "DelfinGroup" additional shares on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List next to the already listed AS "DelfinGroup" shares as of January 5, 2024. Share listing is related to the employee share options programme. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "DelfinGroup" Issuer's short name DGR Securities ISIN code LV0000101806 Nominal value of one share 0.1 EUR Number of additional shares 57 911 Total number of shares after additional shares will be admitted 45 377 505 to trading Orderbook short name DGR1R List Baltic Main List Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.