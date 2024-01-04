HARMAN's 2023 Year in Review: Our Team's Top 5 Media Moments

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / HARMAN

Originally published on HARMAN Newsroom

As a global connected technologies leader, HARMAN is always pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver products that make life easier, more productive and entertaining. In 2023, the momentum continued and our teams delivered cutting-edge technologies that enable seamless, connected lifestyles for the home, car, stage and enterprise. As the year comes to an end, we're reflecting on the milestones and achievements our global teams have accomplished over the last twelve months. From leading audio products, infotainment systems, and software to connected services, HARMAN's ongoing pursuit of innovation continues to demonstrate impact and generate attention from our customers, partners, consumers and the media. Join us in reviewing some of the top media moments that defined our year:

Advancing the In-Vehicle Experience

TechCrunch, Harman's driver-monitoring system can measure your heart rate HARMAN's Ready Care product earned a spotlight at HARMAN EXPLORE 2023 for its enhanced features that detect driver focus and initiate an in-cabin response to mitigate dangerous driving situations.

Mashable, CES 2023: HARMAN is turning your car into Iron Man's suit HARMAN Ready Care and Ready Vision have the potential to revolutionize driving safety by helping drivers maintain focus and understand their surroundings.

Barron's, The Battle for the Future of the Car Is Under Way. Investors Won't Have to Pick a Side. Christian Sobottka, President of HARMAN Automotive, shares a closer look at our belief that software enhancements combined with high-powered chips offer new ways for auto makers to offer unique experiences beyond the electric powertrain.

Autoweek, Are We Ready to Pay for Over-the-Air Infotainment Upgrades? HARMAN Ready on Demand enables premium audio features that can be downloaded over the air whenever the consumer can afford them, rather than requiring buyers to purchase them up front.

Just Auto, Harman and Ferrari partner for digital cockpit experience As the exclusive in-cabin partner for Ferrari, HARMAN is driving digital cockpit development with HARMAN Ready Upgrade, bringing fully upgradeable consumer electronics-level experiences to Ferrari's vehicle lines.



Harnessing the Power of Sound to Elevate Consumer Experiences

Digital Trends, Harman buys audiophile darling Roon HARMAN acquired Roon, an audiophile-quality music player platform that complements HARMAN's comprehensive audio offerings and passion for bringing exceptional sound and connectivity to music enthusiasts.

Forbes, Harman Unveils Beautiful New Retro Audio At CES Featuring Innovative New Technology At HARMAN EXPLORE 2023, HARMAN unveiled the JBL Spinner BT, a Bluetooth-enabled turntable with a vibrant, retro design enabling listeners to enjoy their records wirelessly without sacrificing audio quality.

Billboard, Bruno Mars Talks JBL Authentics Speakers & His 5 Must-Haves for Touring At JBL Fest, HARMAN celebrated the launch of our all-new Authentics line of premium, home WiFi speakers features a first-of-its kind, dual integration of Google and Amazon assistants with a performance from Bruno Mars.

The Verge, JBL's new true wireless earbuds have an open design and detachable neckband With an emphasis on letting sound in rather than blocking it out, the new JBL Soundgear Sense true wireless earbuds feature an open design to allow you to stay attuned to the world around you while enjoying every beat.

Tom's Guide, Harman Kardon's 70th anniversary Bluetooth speakers get a modern twist - I want one In celebration of the 70th anniversary of our Harman Kardon audio brand, we released the Harman Kardon Aura Studio 4 Bluetooth wireless speaker, Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 portable speaker and Harman Kardon Luna to demonstrate our deep commitment to beautiful sound and design remains as strong as ever.



Delivering Pure, Uncompromised Sound with State-of-the-Art, High-Performance Audio Systems

Sound & Vision, JBL and Samsung at Audio Advice Live 2023 The JBL Classic series made their North American debut the Audio Advice Live show and Samsung displayed one of the largest TVs at the show: a 146-inch micro LED display outfitted with a JBL Synthesis sound system.

Digital Music News, Harman Officially Seals Its FLUX Software Acquisition With a growing demand for immersive audio, Harman Professional Solutions completed the acquisition of FLUX Software Engineering, establishing a foundation for future innovation across live production, installation sound, content creation and post-production.

Rolling Stone Australia, How JBL Reimagines the Classics and Keeps Supporting Emerging Artists As the number one global audio brand by units sold, JBL contributes to the production of excellent new music with the highest-quality audio equipment for listening and recording experiences.

Forbes, This Hidden Home Entertainment Sound System Is Immersive For premium sound without running wires and speakers all over your living room, HARMAN Embedded Audio brings seamless and immersive sound to the Lovesac Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge sectional with Harman Kardon speakers hidden inside the couch.

Forbes, ARCAM Reveals A New Look And The First Five Products In Its Radia Range Harman-owned classic British hi-fi brand ARCAM announced a complete rebranding and unveiled ARCAM's new Radia Series, a brand-new family of luxury audio products.



Accelerating Technology Solutions that Transform the Everyday

Forbes, How Smart Tech Is Driving More Resilient Supply Chains Nicholas Parrotta, President of Digital Transformation Solutions and Chief Digital and Information Officer at HARMAN, shared insights on how organizations can zero in on their supply chains through more advanced tech platforms, internal training and strategic partnerships.

Vending Market Watch, How artificial intelligence can help convenience services operators HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions combined conversational AI with digital kiosk technology in a voice-activated vending machine with conversational intelligence and advanced payment options.

PC-Tablet, HARMAN Teams Up with BITS Pilani to Push Quantum Computing Forward To enhance practical solutions of quantum computing, HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions formed a strategic partnership with the Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani to bridge the gap between theoretical quantum computing advancements and their real-world applications.

SiliconANGLE, Data mesh meets AI: Harman DTS and QlikTech join forces for next-level analytics HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions partnered with QlikTech to help customers streamline, modernize and simplify operations through next-level data and analytics solutions.



We at HARMAN are proud of each of these achievements from 2023 and thank our teams for their dedication that makes our success possible. Our efforts to continue to move the needle on creating powerful customer experiences in 2024 are already in motion: HARMAN will kick-off the new year by showcasing our latest products and innovations across audio, automotive and more at HARMAN EXPLORE and CES in Las Vegas. Our incredible showcases will give you a look behind the curtain into our newest collaborations with Samsung, our longstanding partners, and industry leaders. Stay tuned to our HARMAN corporate blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram so you don't miss a thing!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HARMAN on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: HARMAN

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/harman

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HARMAN

View the original press release on accesswire.com