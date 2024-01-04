September acquisition of Billerud Managed Packaging by Mimir Group leverages packaging expertise and Asian production network, rebrands to become Trillora Packaging Solutions.

Trillora Packaging Solutions proudly announces a new name and brand redesign following their recent acquisition by Mimir Group.

An emerging leader in the packaging industry, Trillora delivers sharper strategies and service-first solutions for ambitious brands in the apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and outdoor equipment industries. The company's formidable roster includes leading brands Traeger, Wilson, and Barebones.

The acquisition is a carve-out divestiture from Swedish paper company Billerud and is a defining chapter in the company's 25-plus-year history. Trillora was originally founded as PACCESS in Portland, Oregon serving brands such as Nike and Levi Strauss Co. Since 2013, the company has been known to the industry as Billerud Managed Packaging.

"Today marks a significant milestone for our company as we proudly unveil the Trillora brand to the world. This is not just a name change; it's a reflection of our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence," explains Richard Lange, CEO of Trillora Packaging Solutions. "Trillora represents a new chapter in our journey, and we are excited to continue delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners worldwide."

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the U.S. office leads design, testing, sales, project management, and finance. With strategically positioned operations spanning three continents, Trillora's expert production network connects long-standing partnerships throughout Asia with management offices in Shenzhen, China, and Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Bangladesh, and others. The Trillora model provides a pivotal advantage in efficiently managing operations, sourcing, compliance, quality assurance, design, and testing for product brands manufacturing in these regions. Trillora's sales and account management team ensures seamless service delivery.

About Trillora Packaging Solutions

Trillora serves leading global brands with a rigorous dedication to design, produce, and deliver expert packaging solutions tailored to maximizing optimization, sustainability, and performance.

Visit trillora.com for more about Trillora Packaging Solutions and the new brand.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240103889884/en/

Contacts:

Kathy Guilfoyle

Marketing Manager

Email: kathy.guilfoyle@trillora.com

Phone: 503.528.6798