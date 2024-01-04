Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Size to Reach USD 37.9 billion, at a 12.5% CAGR By 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increased use of FPCBs in smart packaging solutions enhances product traceability and interactive consumer experiences.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flexible printed circuit board market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for flexible printed circuit boards is estimated to reach US$ 37.9 billion by the end of 2031.

Increasing emphasis on eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes in FPCB production, aligning with global sustainability goals and reducing environmental impact. Innovations in flexible displays and wearables fuel demand for specialized FPCBs, offering bendable, lightweight, and durable solutions for next-gen devices.

Download Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=21704

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 21.5 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 37.9 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.5 % No. of Pages 210 Segments covered Type, End-use Industry

Rapid industrial automation adoption necessitates robust FPCBs for smart sensors, control systems, and robotics, driving demand for resilient, high-performance circuitry in manufacturing. Growing satellite and space exploration initiatives require rugged and reliable FPCBs for aerospace applications, fostering advancements in space-grade electronic solutions.

Increasing renewable energy integration demands efficient and reliable FPCBs for solar panels, wind turbines, and battery technology, driving innovation in energy-related electronics.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Multi-layer FPCBs lead the flexible printed circuit board market due to their complexity, versatility, and suitability for intricate electronic applications.

lead the flexible printed circuit board market due to their complexity, versatility, and suitability for intricate electronic applications. Consumer electronics leads the flexible printed circuit board market due to increased demand for smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices .

. Asia Pacific leads the flexible printed circuit board market due to technological advancement, extensive manufacturing capabilities, and diverse industrial applications.

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing need for compact, lightweight electronic devices drives the demand for flexible printed circuit boards (FPCBs) in various industries.

Growing smartphone, wearable tech, and IoT device markets significantly boost FPCB demand and innovation.

Integration of FPCBs in automotive electronics, including ADAS and infotainment systems, propels market growth.

Rising use of FPCBs in medical devices and diagnostic equipment drives demand for flexible and durable electronic solutions.

Expansion of 5G networks worldwide stimulates demand for high-frequency and high-speed FPCBs for telecommunications infrastructure.

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market: Regional Profile

North America , led by the United States, boasts technological advancement and innovation in FPCBs. Companies like Flex Ltd. and Jabil Inc. thrive, providing cutting-edge solutions for aerospace, defense, and consumer electronics.

, led by the United States, boasts technological advancement and innovation in FPCBs. Companies like Flex Ltd. and Jabil Inc. thrive, providing cutting-edge solutions for aerospace, defense, and consumer electronics. Europe showcases a strong FPCB industry , notably in Germany and the UK. Innovators like Würth Elektronik and Fuba Technology excel in niche applications, serving automotive and industrial sectors with specialized FPCBs.

, notably in Germany and the UK. Innovators like Würth Elektronik and Fuba Technology excel in niche applications, serving automotive and industrial sectors with specialized FPCBs. Asia Pacific leads the FPCB market, driven by Japan, China, and South Korea. Pioneers like Nippon Mektron and Samsung Electro-Mechanics dominate, catering to diverse industries, leveraging advanced technology and cost-effective manufacturing.

Ask Expert for the Research Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=21704

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market: Competitive Landscape

The flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) market showcases fierce competition among key players offering innovative solutions. Leaders like Nippon Mektron, Flex Ltd., and Career Technology excel, boasting extensive FPCB portfolios and technological expertise.

Emerging contenders such as Zhen Ding Technology and Sumitomo Electric Industries drive innovation, emphasizing flexible design solutions and high-performance FPCBs. Regional players like Nitto Denko and Fujikura Ltd. contribute specialized offerings, catering to niche markets.

R&D investments, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations define this competitive landscape, focusing on delivering efficient, lightweight, and adaptable FPCBs for diverse applications in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare sectors globally.

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

AT&S

Zhen Ding Tech. Group Technology Holding Limited

Benchmark Electronics

Cicor Management AG.

Eltek Ltd.

TTM Technologies

IEC Electronics

Flex Ltd.

Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd.

Daeduck GDS

Flexcom Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Interflex Co. Ltd.

NewFlex Technology Co., Ltd.

Product Portfolio:

TTM Technologies specializes in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing solutions. Renowned for high-quality PCBs and advanced technology, they offer a comprehensive portfolio catering to diverse industries like aerospace, automotive, and telecommunications, ensuring cutting-edge electronic solutions globally.

specializes in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing solutions. Renowned for high-quality PCBs and advanced technology, they offer a comprehensive portfolio catering to diverse industries like aerospace, automotive, and telecommunications, ensuring cutting-edge electronic solutions globally. IEC Electronics focuses on electronic manufacturing services, providing custom solutions and contract manufacturing for complex systems. Their portfolio includes circuit card assemblies and electronic systems catering to medical, defense, and aerospace sectors.

focuses on electronic manufacturing services, providing custom solutions and contract manufacturing for complex systems. Their portfolio includes circuit card assemblies and electronic systems catering to medical, defense, and aerospace sectors. Flex Ltd. is a global electronics manufacturing services provider. Offering design, engineering, and manufacturing solutions, they specialize in various industries like healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics, delivering innovative and scalable technology solutions worldwide.

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market: Key Segments

By Type

Multi-layer FPCBs

Rigid-flex FPCBs

Single-sided FPCBs

Double-sided FPCBs

Others

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Energy and Power

Aerospace and Defense

Others (Industrial, Medical and Healthcare, etc.)

By Region

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=21704

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research -

Laser Interferometer Market- The industry was valued at US$ 240.2 Mn in 2021

It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 438.6 Mn by the end of 2031

Grid-scale Battery Market- The industry was valued at US$ 5.5 Bn in 2021

It is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 55.3 Bn by the end of 2031

Photodiode Sensors Market- The photodiode sensors market size stood at US$ 566.5 Mn in 2021

It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flexible-printed-circuit-board-market-size-to-reach-usd-37-9-billion-at-a-12-5-cagr-by-2031---transparency-market-research-inc-302026204.html