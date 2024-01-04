Despite war, crises, debt, high interest rates and trade disputes: Wall Street has had a top stock market year. And 2024 also promises plenty of emotion, as the focus is not only on monetary policy, but also on the US presidential election in November. We took a look around and collected the experts' favorites.

2023: Top year on the stock market

The Nasdaq 100 gained as much as 54% last year. 2023 was the best year for US tech stocks since 1999. The "Magnificent Seven" in particular drove the markets, with Nvidia and Meta standing out in terms of performance. But what will happen in 2024? The Federal Reserve's interest rate policy will certainly be in focus: will the US economy achieve a "soft landing" or will the recession hit with a vengeance? From the summer onwards, all eyes are likely to be on the US presidential elections. Which sectors will benefit from which candidate and who will win in the end? This often determines performance in the run-up and then often for several years afterwards.

Which US equities offer the highest price potential?

Most banks took out their crystal balls back in December and issued their price targets for equity indices, oil and gold. We think it's worth taking a look at some of the market's favorites. First, we look at the price potential according to analyst consensus: which stocks offer the most potential in the new year? We will limit ourselves to stocks from the S&P500 and the Nasdaq 100 (as at December 31, 2023).

Las Vegas Sands ($LVS, entertainment): MCap of around $25 billion. Current share price: $49.21, average target price: $ 63.The upside potential is therefore 28%. Aptiv ($APTV, Automotive): MCap around $25 bn. Current share price: $89.72, average target price: $115. The upside potential is therefore 28%. Marathon Oil ($MRO, oil/gas producer): MCap ...

