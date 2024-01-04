DJ COFICERT certifies TAMWEELCOM to the AML 30000 standard, with the support of the EU Global Facility

COFICERT / Key word(s): Rating COFICERT certifies TAMWEELCOM to the AML 30000 standard, with the support of the EU Global Facility 04-Jan-2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Paris, 4th of January 2023, 4 P.M. COFICERT certifies TAMWEELCOM to the AML 30000 standard, with the support of the EU Global Facility Ceremony Certification AML 30000 of Tamweelcom by COFICERT COFICERT France announces that it has awarded Tamweelcom with the AML 30000 certificate of conformity, during a ceremony held in Amman, attended by representatives from the European Union delegation in Jordan, the EU Global Facility on AML/CFT, and the NAMLCTFC (Jordanian National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Committee). The event was also able to count on the remote intervention of Ms. Isabelle SCHOONWATER (President of the AML Committee within the IGSF - International Group for Sustainable Finance, which governs internationally the AML 30000 standard) Tamweelcom becomes therefore the first microfinance institution to be certified to the AML 30000 standard in Jordan, the international standard dedicated to the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) governed internationally by the IGSF. Tamweelcom's AML 30000 certification process was financed by the EU Global Facility on AML/CFT, established by the European Commission, through a support program dedicated to microfinance institutions, started in 2021 in Tunisia with the certification of the country's main MFI, Enda Tamweel. Microfinance institutions play a crucial role in poverty reduction, financial inclusion, and the empowerment of individuals and communities by providing access to financial services, which is why it has become essential for these institutions to equip themselves with effective means to actively combat money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT) risks. The certification ceremony was opened by Bashar Arafeh, President of Tamweelcom, who was delighted with this significant milestone achieved by Tamweelcom: "ensuring its ecosystem and the stakeholders the establishment of a robust system to combat financial crime, particularly the financing of terrorism." His speech was followed by the congratulation of David Hotte, Team Leader of the EU Global Facility: "On behalf of the EU Global Facility, I want to warmly congratulate Tamweelcom on their remarkable achievement by obtaining the AML 30000 certification. This certification is a testament to their unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of financial integrity and actively combating the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing. Tamweelcom's dedication and exemplary efforts serve as an inspiration to the entire microfinance sector. We, at the EU Global Facility, commend their remarkable accomplishment and are confident that their leadership will encourage other financial institutions in the region to follow suit. Together, we can create a more secure and resilient financial ecosystem in Jordan and beyond," he concluded. A representative of the European Union reiterated the EU's support for such initiatives, calling for collaborative efforts from all microfinance institutions in the Kingdom. Concluding the ceremony, Cristian Mocanu, Secretary General of COFICERT, the certification body that evaluated Tamweelcom, highlighted "Tamweelcom's efforts to ensure compliance with AML/CFT standards and its unwavering dedication to the dissemination of good practices as well as the promotion of a solid financial system in the region." His intervention was followed by the official delivery of the certificate of conformity by Mr. Souheil Skander and Mr. Cristian Mocanu, representatives of COFICERT - CFC, acting under the supervision of the IGSF - International Group for Sustainable Finance. This strategic achievement positions Tamweelcom as a leader in the microfinance sector, providing it with solid and tangible means to establish sustainable growth. ABOUT Tamweelcom was established in 1999 as a non-profit company owned by Noor Al-Hussein Foundation that operates independently under the umbrella of the King Hussein Foundation. It has the mission of providing responsible finance. Its mission is to provide responsible finance. Tamweelcom has evolved into one of the largest microfinance institutions in Jordan, serving over 95,000 clients across the country. COFICERT is a French certification body, specialized in financial and non-financial certifications, operating in nearly 40 countries over 3 continents. COFICERT operates historically with, and alongside, international certification and standardization bodies. The organization brings together experts in governance, financial crime and sustainable finance. COFICERT certifies on the following topics: good financial governance (MSI 20000), social responsibility (ESG 1000), the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism (AML 30000) and the fight against corruption ( ISO 37001). The AML 30000 Standard (AML for Anti-Money Laundering - index 30000) is the international standard dedicated to the fight against money laundering, the financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (AML/ CFT); intended for financial institutions and certain non-financial businesses and professions, designated as "subject persons" by the FATF. Certification to the AML 30000 Standard aims to protect and reassure the various stakeholders against the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing. The standard is governed internationally by the IGSF (International Group for Sustainable Finance). CONTACTS COFICERT AELIUM Press contact Press contact Joan Khattar Valentine Boivin +33 (0)1 40 17 05 22 +33 (0)1 75 77 54 65 joan.khattar@coficert.org info@aelium.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Issuer: COFICERT 3 Rue Edouard Fournier 75016 Paris France Phone: 01 40 17 05 22 Internet: https://www.coficert.org/ EQS News ID: 1808579 End of Announcement - EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1808579 04-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=63676ec680d1c3f8a6b322868f7afda9

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=84a52c60bbd30ad2ff8f30c041a7fe27

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1808579&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2024 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)