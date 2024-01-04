Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

DRIVEN BRANDS INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies Driven Brands Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline



04-Jan-2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DRIVEN BRANDS INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies Driven Brands Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, NY - January 4, 2024 - Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds investors that a complaint has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the common stock of Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DRVN) between October 27, 2021 and August 1, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Click Here to Join the Action. If you acquired Driven Brands common stock during the Class Period and would like to discuss this case, please click here . You may also contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or calling (646) 315-9003. According to the complaint, on May 8, 2023, Driven Brands announced that on May 4, 2023 the Company's former Chief Financial Officer, Tiffany L. Mason ("Mason"), immediately left the Company. Mason's abrupt and unexpected departure came a few days after the Company reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Then, according to the complaint, on August 2, 2023, Driven Brands reported disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2023 for both its Auto Glass and Car Wash business segments and slashed its full-year guidance for fiscal 2023. With respect to its Auto Glass business, the Company admitted that it was at least "several quarters" behind on its integration of the businesses it had acquired. In its Car Wash business segment, Driven Brands reported a year-over-year decline in the volume of retail customers due to heightened competition at several of the Company's U.S. locations. Following this news, Driven Brand's stock price fell $10.63 per share, or 41%, to close at $15.20 per share on August 2, 2023. If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than February 20, 2024 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses, we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in complex litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com . This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules. If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact: Pamela Mayer KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003 E-mail: pmayer@kaplanfox.com Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



