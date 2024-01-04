Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
EXKLUSIVER ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS ebnet den Produktions-Weg und lässt Aktie abheben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TUAG50 | ISIN: DE000TUAG505 | Ticker-Symbol: TUI1
Xetra
04.01.24
17:30 Uhr
7,006 Euro
-0,022
-0,31 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0067,02017:48
7,0027,01817:48
Dow Jones News
04.01.2024 | 16:34
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TUI AG: Notice Of 2024 Annual General Meeting

DJ TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
04-Jan-2024 / 16:02 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TUI AG 
NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Notice of its 2024 Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National 
Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/agm. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DE000TUAG505 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  295591 
EQS News ID:  1807831 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1807831&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2024 10:02 ET (15:02 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.