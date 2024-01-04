Anzeige
WKN: TUAG50 | ISIN: DE000TUAG505
Xetra
04.01.24
17:30 Uhr
7,006 Euro
-0,022
-0,31 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
TUI AG: Publication Of Circular And Notice Of Proposed Uk Delisting Resolution

DJ TUI AG: PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF PROPOSED UK DELISTING RESOLUTION 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF PROPOSED UK DELISTING RESOLUTION 
04-Jan-2024 / 16:03 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TUI AG 
PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF PROPOSED UK DELISTING RESOLUTION 
 
Further to the considerations of the appropriate long-term listing arrangements announced on 6 December 2023, TUI AG 
(the "Company") announces that the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company, following additional 
shareholder feedback, propose a resolution to cancel the admission of TUI AG shares to the Official List maintained by 
the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange 
(with trading occurring via depositary interests) at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 13 February 2024. If 
the UK delisting resolution is passed it is expected that the delisting would occur on 24 June 2024. 
A circular with further details on the proposed UK delisting resolution has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct 
Authority and submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// 
data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at https:// 
www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/agm. 
 
Dated: 4 January 2024 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DE000TUAG505 
Category Code: CIR 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  295592 
EQS News ID:  1807817 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1807817&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2024 10:04 ET (15:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
