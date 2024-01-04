DJ TUI AG: PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF PROPOSED UK DELISTING RESOLUTION

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF PROPOSED UK DELISTING RESOLUTION 04-Jan-2024 / 16:03 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUI AG PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF PROPOSED UK DELISTING RESOLUTION Further to the considerations of the appropriate long-term listing arrangements announced on 6 December 2023, TUI AG (the "Company") announces that the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company, following additional shareholder feedback, propose a resolution to cancel the admission of TUI AG shares to the Official List maintained by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (with trading occurring via depositary interests) at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 13 February 2024. If the UK delisting resolution is passed it is expected that the delisting would occur on 24 June 2024. A circular with further details on the proposed UK delisting resolution has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at https:// www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/agm. Dated: 4 January 2024 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG505 Category Code: CIR TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 295592 EQS News ID: 1807817 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1807817&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2024 10:04 ET (15:04 GMT)