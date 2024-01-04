PowerChina has finished building a 480 MW solar plant in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile, which is recognized for having the world's highest solar radiation levels.From pv magazine Latam PowerChina Chile, Renewable Energy - a unit of energy and infrastructure developer PowerChina - has finished building a 480 MW solar plant in María Elena, in Chile's Antofagasta region. Claudio Araya Aguilar, the company's head of human resources and labor relations, announced the plans on LinkedIn. He said that the facility he manages is now Chile's largest operational solar farm. The company built the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...