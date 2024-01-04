Cleantech Solar says it plans to develop 150 MW of solar and 16.8 MW of wind in India, supplying around 7.3 GWh of clean electricity to First Solar's new 3.3 GW vertically integrated solar factory in the state of Tamil Nadu. The solar component of the project will use First Solar's India-made Series 7 modules.From pv magazine India Cleantech Solar, a supplier of renewable energy to corporate entities, has secured a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with US module manufacturer First Solar. It has agreed to construct 150 MW of solar and 16.8 MW of wind-generating assets in India, supplying ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...