Immunovia AB: Immunovia announces financial calendar for financial year 2024

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia, a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and survival rates for patients with cancer, announces its financial calendar for 2024.

Year-End 2023 Report February 21, 2024 Annual Report to be published March 15, 2024 Q1 Report, 2024 April 25, 2024 Q2 Report, 2024 August 22, 2024 Q3 Report, 2024 November 14, 2024

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 25, 2024, 15:00-16:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

Chief Financial Officer

karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

+46 709 11 56 08

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3904361/2523453.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/immunovia-announces-financial-calendar-for-financial-year-2024-302026475.html