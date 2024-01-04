Immunovia AB: Immunovia announces financial calendar for financial year 2024

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia, a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and survival rates for patients with cancer, announces its financial calendar for 2024.
Year-End 2023 Report
February 21, 2024
Annual Report to be published
March 15, 2024
Q1 Report, 2024
April 25, 2024
Q2 Report, 2024
August 22, 2024
Q3 Report, 2024
November 14, 2024
The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 25, 2024, 15:00-16:00 CET.
For more information, please contact:
Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
Chief Financial Officer
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 709 11 56 08
Immunovia in brief
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.
Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.
USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.
Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com
