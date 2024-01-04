BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.: BriaCell Images Confirm Robust Anti-Tumor Activity in Patient with "Eye-Bulging" Metastatic Breast Cancer

Significant reduction of metastatic breast cancer tumor behind-the-eye after only 3 cycles



Powerful anti-tumor response associated with reduction in proptosis (eye-bulging) and reduced ocular pain

Heavily pre-treated patient had failed 7 prior regimens including antibody-drug conjugate therapy and remains on BriaCell treatment



PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to release transformational images of the recently reported remarkable responder in the Phase 2 study of BriaCell's Bria-IMT combination regimen. The patient had metastatic breast cancer behind her eye, causing proptosis (eye-bulging) and significant pain that were both markedly reduced with BriaCell's treatment.

"We are extremely excited to report significant tumor reduction in this very difficult to treat patient who had failed 7 prior regimens including treatment with Enhertu®, an antibody-drug conjugate, highlighting the robust anti-tumor activity of the Bria-IMT regimen in difficult to reach tumors such as those in the eye orbit. We observed significant tumor reduction along with significant eye pain reduction after only 3 cycles of treatment with the Bria-IMT combination regimen. The Bria-IMT regimen has been very well tolerated and the patient remains on treatment," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO. "We look forward to sharing additional data in the coming months."

The following figure shows magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the orbital tumor. The top left MRI image shows the tumor in the right orbit behind the eye with the eye not being visible pre-treatment. After treatment with the Bria-IMT regimen, the eye becomes visible (top right image) as it has regained its normal position. In the lower images, the dashed line represents normal margin of eye position with resolution of proptosis post treatment (small arrows) with the Bria-IMT regimen. Reduction in tumor is represented by large arrows.

BriaCell had previously reported a similar case of a remarkable response with resolution of an eye-bulging orbital tumor. That particular patient had received (and failed) 12 regimens with 16 agents (incl. 13 chemotherapies) prior to BriaCell's combination therapy, again adding to the remarkable nature of her response. These two patient responses are included in BriaCell's recently reported 71% intracranial objective response rate (iORR) in breast cancer patients with Central Nervous System (CNS) metastases treated with Bria-IMT.

"Today's reported MRI imaging confirms the clinical response seen and supports the further development of our Bria-IMT regimen. Women with metastatic breast cancer continue to have poor survival despite recently approved therapies and further development of novel treatments remains an area of high unmet medical need," stated Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer.

The Bria-IMT combination regimen is currently undergoing a pivotal Phase 3 study in advanced breast cancer.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eecec66c-76aa-4386-be71-6489abad159e