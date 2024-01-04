Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2024) - MIDEX RESOURCES LTD. ("Midex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that numerous samples at the Company's 100% owned Crescent Lake and Allison Lake projects returned significant spodumene-in-till counts ranging up to approximately 800 grains per sample. The overall program consisted of 30 surface pit till samples collected during orientation survey work at the Crescent Lake and Allison Lake lithium projects. As shown in the table below, two samples were taken directly down-ice of known spodumene-bearing pegmatites (Chappais and L61W spodumene occurrences) at Crescent Lake, with a samples returning very high spodumene counts distal from any known spodumene-bearing pegmatites at Crescent Lake. Up to 100 spodumene grains per sample were recovered from the Allison Lake program. Background spodumene-in-till grain counts are estimated at 0-2 grains per nominal 10 kg sample.

Highlights of the Fall 2023 till sampling program at Crescent Lake include:

800 spodumene grains recovered from a single sample at Crescent Lake on-trend but distal from known pegmatites.

recovered from a single sample at Crescent Lake on-trend but distal from known pegmatites. A duplicate sample taken for QA/QC adjacent to the 800 grain sample returned 120 spodumene grains.

68 total spodumene grains recovered from three samples indicate a second spodumene mineralized pegmatite trend is likely present in volcanic rocks northwest of the Seymour-Crescent trend.

recovered from three samples indicate a second spodumene mineralized pegmatite trend is likely present in volcanic rocks northwest of the Seymour-Crescent trend. 16 spodumene grains recovered in the footwall area of the KM61 molybdenum-copper deposit.

Highlights of the Fall 2023 till sampling program at Allison Lake include:

168 total spodumene grains recovered across the Allison Lake Lake property.

recovered across the Allison Lake Lake property. 150 spodumene grains recovered from two till samples on the southwestern portion of the property indicates spodumene-bearing pegmatites in close proximity.

recovered from two till samples on the southwestern portion of the property indicates Spodumene counts generally increase strongly from east to west on the Allison Lake property.

A westerly fractionation trend for a fertile pegmatite system is given additional confirmation by these results and is now shown to extend at least 5 km west of the Allison Lake batholith margin.

High spodumene counts indicate a 2 km x 2 km area for detailed prospecting and geochemical exploration suited to "see through" glacial cover.

David Jamieson, President and CEO, of Midex stated:

"The results of our early till sampling work has exceeded our expectations. Recovery of spodumene in medium density concentrates ultimately targets spodumene-rich LCT systems. With only 30 samples taken and processed, we are closing in on a new spodumene discovery at Allison Lake and have located several highly prospective new areas to focus on at Crescent Lake. Additional work on the various till fractions and indicator minerals is expected to provide further guidance toward locating new LCT pegmatite mineralizing systems. We estimate that background spodumene-in-till counts are approximately 0-2 grains, therefore double and triple-digit spodumene counts are extremely significant."

Table 1 - Crescent Lake and Allison Lake till sampling key results

Sample

Number Sample Type ODM Table Feed Spodumene Grains Recovered Comment Crescent Lake Project 488861 TILL 9.2 800 1.6 km down-ice from known spodumene mineralization 589052 TILL 8.5 120 Duplicate till pit for 488861 589053 TILL 9.7 200 350 metres from known spodumene mineralization 48857 TILL 11.3 40 <100 metres down-ice of known spodumene mineralization 48858 TILL 15.0 40 New trend 48859 TILL 8.5 40 <100 metres down-ice of known spodumene mineralization 48854 TILL 9.8 30 New trend 48860 TILL 10 22 New trend 48856 TILL 9.4 16 New trend 48862 TILL 11.4 14 2.4 km down-ice from known spodumene mineralization Allison Lake Project 480701 TILL 7.1 100 New trend 480703 TILL 11.0 50 New trend 589057 TILL 15.2 7 New trend

Crescent Lake

Several potential new spodumene pegmatite trends and target areas are indicated in the Crescent Lake results. Spodumene counts of 800 and 120 grains are located along the main Seymour-Crescent Lake pegmatite trend on the property and are 1.6 kilometres southwest of the known Chappais pegmatite, indicating a new LCT pegmatite system close by.

A spodumene grain count of 200 grains is located 350 metres southwest of the Chappais pegmatite, but somewhat outside the down-ice direction of the Chappais outcropping. This may indicate a larger pegmatite system is present in the immediate Chappais spodumene occurrence area.

Spodumene grain counts of 40, 30 and 22 grains are located approximately 330 metres north of the Chappais-L61W-L40W-L28W pegmatite trend and indicate a second as yet undiscovered spodumene pegmatite trend.

A spodumene grain count of 16 grains is located in the footwall area of the KM61 molybdenum-copper-silver deposit, approximately 3.5 kilometres northeast of Green Technology Metals Seymour Lithium Project. This sample appears to be slightly north of the Seymour-Crescent Lake trend. The historic drill core from the KM61 deposit is being reviewed to locate any indicators of LCT pegmatite mineralization.

Allison Lake

Spodumene grain counts of 100 and 50 grains in two till samples at Allison Lake, separated by only 350 metres is highly significant. The samples are located on the southwest portion of the property in an area that may represent the extension of a cesium geochemical anomaly identified by Kenorland in their 2023 geochemical surveying program. This trend is also marked by a pegmatite-rich tail from the "tadpole" shaped Allison Lake Pluton and a regional magnetic low that extends southeast toward the Uchi-English River subprovince boundary, a regional controlling structure for lithium deposits.

The very high spodumene-in-till counts at Allison Lake are west of widespread beryl, apatite and tourmaline mineralized pegmatites focused along the western margin of the Allison Lake batholith and related intrusions. The increase in spodumene counts and decrease of apatite and tourmaline counts from Midex till samples moving west agrees with the westerly fractionation trend in the Allison Lake area identified by Breaks and Selway (2005).

General Methodology

Midex has undertaken orientation surveys at its Crescent Lake and Allison Lake properties using bulk surface till pit samples (greater than 10kg) processed by Overburden Drilling Management to obtain mid-density (MDC's) and heavy mineral concentrates (HMC's). Surface pit samples were taken in the field by Midex personnel experienced in bulk till sampling for recovery of heavy minerals.

Till pits were dug by shovel to identify the presence of till, preferably down to the bedrock interface. Cobbles and coarser pebbles were screened out of the sample, with the remainder placed in individual clear 6 mil plastic bags able to hold up to 15 kg of sample. Each sample was then stored and shipped to Overburden Drilling Management in 5 gallon plastic pails.

The program at Crescent Lake was a true orientation survey, as till samples were taken down-ice of known spodumene mineralization, as well as in areas having no indication of spodumene mineralization. No historical spodumene mineralization is known at Allison Lake, thus the program was designed to test the entire area of the property. Surface pit sampling in some locations at Allison Lake was by glaciolacustrine cover sediments.

There is little information in the literature regarding MDC's recovery of spodumene. Accordingly, the Crescent Lake survey provides some framework for interpreting LCT pegmatite indicators recovered from bulk till samples in this area of northwestern Ontario. It is expected that future till surveys focusing on LCT pegmatites will aid in analysing the nature of these types of dispersal trains.

Till Sample Processing and QA/QC

Nominal 10 kg till samples of glacial till were shipped via Manitoulin or Gardewine Transport to Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) in Nepean, Ontario for processing by panning and shaking table to produce heavy mineral concentrates, which are further refined by electromagnetic separation heavy liquid separation to produce mid-density concentrates and picked for indicator minerals. Representative spodumene and other minerals are checked using a scanning electron microscope to confirm identification (See Photos 1 and 2). ODM removes a 300 gram archival split for each sample. Midex provided one duplicate sample for the Crescent Lake program to verify high spodumene counts.

Qualified Person

The technical elements of this release have been approved by David Jamieson, P.Geo. (PGO), who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Midex Resources Ltd.

Midex is a private junior exploration company focusing on lithium, specifically the exploration and development of pegmatite hosted spodumene deposits. Midex is focused on the coming decades of demand for metals needed for infrastructure development around electrification and electricity storage. Ontario boasts a mining, manufacturing and automotive culture that has been established for over 100 years, with a clean nuclear and hydropower electricity base, a well-established US interconnected rail system and the St. Lawrence seaway transportation routes for bulk shipping, all of which are required for a low CO2 emissions EV supply chain. Midex believes that Ontario spodumene projects can feed into some of the shortest, most geopolitically stable supply chains and will have a monetary, environmental and technical advantage.

Midex's current portfolio of lithium Projects are located across Ontario and include the 100% owned Berens (subject to the Patriot Lithium earn-in on lithium rights), Crescent Lake, Allison Lake, Onion Lake and Case Lake properties.

To obtain more information on Midex or for information on investment in the Company's financing, please contact:

Scott Young

+1 705-888-2756

syoung@midexresources.com

David Jamieson, President and CEO

+1 705-750-5568

djamieson@midexresources.com

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, including future operations, future work programs, capital expenditures, discovery and production of minerals, price of Lithium or other resources and currency exchange rates, timing of geological reports and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments. This press release details some important factors that could cause Midex's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Midex disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Figure 1 - Midex Crescent Lake Property relative to Green Technology Metals Seymour, North Seymour, Falcon and Junior Lake Properties.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9762/193195_figure_1.jpg

Figure 2 - Till Sample Locations Allison Lake (base=Surficial Geology Interpretation, Trinder 2023).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9762/193195_figure_2.jpg

Photo 1 - Selected spodumene grains recovered from Allison Lake till sampling program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9762/193195_photo_1.jpg

Figure 3 - Regional Interpretation showing "tadpole" shaped outline of the Allison Lake Pluton and possible regional structural control on LCT pegmatite intrusions (thick dashed line).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9762/193195_figure_3.jpg

Figure 4 - Till Sampling Locations Crescent Lake; base=2023 Lidar survey DEM model and OGS Geology MacDonald et. al. 2009.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9762/193195_figure_4.jpg

Figure 5 - Till Sampling Locations Crescent Lake (detail of eastern portion of property); base=2023 LiDAR survey DEM model.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9762/193195_abfe1651d4925932_006full.jpg

Photo 2 - Selected spodumene grains recovered from Crescent Lake till sampling program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9762/193195_abfe1651d4925932_007full.jpg

