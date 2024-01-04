Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 4.1.2024

|Enento Group Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT 4.1.2024
|Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 4.1.2024
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|4.1.2024
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ENENTO
|Amount
|2,500
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|18.7199
|EUR
|Total cost
|46,799.75
|EUR
|Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 16 500 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 4.1.2024
|On behalf of Enento Group Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information:
|Arto Paukku
|Investor Relations Officer
|tel. +358 50 469 5380
|www.enento.com
Attachment
- Enento 4.1 trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4879e8f9-96c2-4fb6-9535-d4bdb9d5692a)