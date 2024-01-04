Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.01.2024

WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Frankfurt
04.01.24
08:21 Uhr
9,700 Euro
+0,150
+1,57 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
04.01.2024 | 17:46
Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding 
04-Jan-2024 / 16:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Britvic plc 
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
04 January 2024 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholder 
 
Britvic plc (the "Company") announces that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share 
Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs under which 
employees are eligible to receive allocations of free Shares (1) in the Company. 
 1. A total of 410,040 Shares (purchase by the SIP trustees at a price of 857.82 pence per Share) were 
  allocated for no consideration to participants of the SIP on 3 January 2024. 
 2. The following Directors were allocated, for no consideration, the number of shares set out against their 
  names below: 
 
 
Name of Executive Director/PDMR Position (Executive Director/PDMR) Date acquired       Number of Shares awarded 
                                         Share Plan 
Simon Litherland        Executive Director         3 January 2024 SIP    419 
Rebecca Napier         Executive Director         3 January 2024 SIP    172

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's PSP and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows: 

Name of Executive    Number of   Name of Connected   Number of   Total    Percentage of Issued Share 
Director        Shares     Person         Shares     Shares   Capital 
Simon Litherland    394,039    -           -       394,039   0.16% 
Rebecca Napier     172                         172     0.00%

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

Notes 1. The share awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 20 pence per share ("Shares"). 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Simon Litherland 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Acquisition of free shares under the Britvic 
                                     Share Incentive Plan 
                                     Price(s)       Volume(s) 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP0          419 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           419 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP0 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              2024/01/03 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside of a trading venue 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Rebecca Napier 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Finance Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Acquisition of free shares under the Britvic 
                                     Share Incentive Plan 
                                     Price(s)       Volume(s) 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP0          172 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           172 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP0 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              2024/01/03 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside of a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     BVIC 
LEI Code:   635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
Sequence No.: 295593 
EQS News ID:  1808629 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1808629&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2024 11:14 ET (16:14 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
