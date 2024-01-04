Ludwig de Mot will focus on the acceleration of EUROAPI's transformation, including the finalization and execution of the strategic review initiated in Q4 2023

Regulatory News:

EUROAPI (Paris:EAPI) today announced the appointment of Ludwig de Mot as Executive Vice President (EVP) Chief Transformation Officer.

Ludwig de Mot's roadmap will focus on accelerating the company's transformation, including the completion and execution of the Strategic Review initiated by EUROAPI's Board of Directors in Q4 2023. This comprehensive review spans the entire spectrum of EUROAPI as an organization, including the assessment of its current product portfolio, cost structure, and balance sheet.

With over 30 years of experience in several industrial groups, Ludwig de Mot has held various senior executive positions in global companies. This includes his role as President and CEO of the German, North American, and later European and Asian operations of Lhoist, the global lime and mineral-based products and solutions producer, between 2006 and 2017. More recently, Ludwig de Mot served as CEO for companies undergoing transformation.

"Ludwig de Mot is a seasoned executive with strong leadership skills and a solid track record in executing transformation programs. He will be instrumental in the transformation of our company, and I look forward to working with him in the best interests of all our stakeholders," said Viviane Monges, EUROAPI's CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors.

Biography of Ludwig de Mot

A graduate of KU Leuven University in Belgium, Ludwig de Mot, a Belgian national, worked for SCA Packaging between 1996 and 2006. He then joined Lhoist, the global lime and mineral-based products and solutions producer, where he held several executive positions in Europe, Asia, and North America until 2017. Ludwig de Mot served as Chief Executive Officer for various international companies, including ArcelorMittal Mining in Canada, McBride in the UK, Swissport in Switzerland and, more recently, Tereos in France. Since May 2022, Ludwig de Mot has been the Chair of the Board of ESCO Couplings and Transmissions (Belgium) and is also a member of the Board of Directors of Graymont (Canada) and VPK Packaging Group (Belgium).

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies, while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,450 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking and not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group's current and future strategy, financial and non-financial future results and the environment in which the Group operates, as well as events, operations, future services or product development and potential. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group, which could cause actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3 "Risk factors" of the Universal Registration Document approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on April 14, 2023, under number R.23-009 and the Amendment to Universal Registration Document approved by the AMF on April 25, 2023 under number R.23-015. These forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward-looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240104253209/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Contact:

Laurence Bollack

Mob.: +33 (0)6 81 86 80 19

mr@euroapi.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sophie Palliez-Capian

Mob.: +33 (0)6 87 89 33 51

sophie.palliez@euroapi.com

Camille Ricotier

Mob: +33 (0)6 43 29 93 79

camille.ricotier@euroapi.com