Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Sustainability Report: MPC's Community Investment Strategy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC's community investment strategy focuses on contributions to and partnerships with charitable organizations that align with:

  • The priorities of our community stakeholders
  • Our core values
  • Our sustainability strategy
  • Our ability to make a positive, measurable impact in the communities where we live and work

We seek out new and innovative ways to improve our communities through projects and programming with a broad array of organizations making a positive difference. Through long-standing partnerships and short-term initiatives, we invest in programs that drive workforce development, sustainability and opportunities to support thriving communities.

Our employees are dedicated to helping communities, and we support them through our MPC Giving and Volunteerism Programs.

Learn more in our 2022 Sustainability Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
