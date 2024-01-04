Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract agreement between GROUPE BERKEM (Paris:ALKEM) and TP ICAP (Europe) SA, on December 29, 2023, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 50,145 shares
- €93,541.17
During the second half of 2023, the following transactions were carried out:
Buy side
96,254 shares
€217,058.84
425 transactions
Sell side
77,443 shares
€183,523.84
279 transactions
As of June 30, 2023, the date of the last statement, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 31,334 shares
- €27,768.21
It should be noted that when the liquidity contract was set up on January 10, 2022, the following resources were made available:
- 0 shares
- 300,000.00
An additional contribution of €100,000 was made on October 18, 20231
ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM
Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday lives (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 3 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), Chartres (Eure-et-Loir) and Tonneins (Lot-et-Garonne).
Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).
www.groupeberkem.com
H2 2023 Appendix
Buy side
Sell side
|ALKEM FP
Number of
Number of
Amount
Number of
Number of
Amount
Total
425
96,254
217,058.84
279
77,443
183,523.84
03/07/2023
4
571
2 499.80
1
1
4.40
04/07/2023
4
531
2 275.80
1
1
4.40
05/07/2023
1
1
4.40
2
1 051
4 624.40
06/07/2023
2
174
744.84
1
1
4.40
07/07/2023
1
1
4.30
1
1
4.30
10/07/2023
1
1
4.40
1
1
4.40
11/07/2023
3
361
1 557.16
1
1
4.36
12/07/2023
1
1
4.31
1
1
4.31
13/07/2023
2
35
148.44
1
1
4.28
14/07/2023
3
351
1 478.90
1
1
4.30
17/07/2023
7
1 081
4 356.66
2
45
191.70
18/07/2023
1
1
3.90
4
2 015
7 973.46
19/07/2023
1
1
4.04
4
1 792
7 271.78
20/07/2023
2
2
8.04
4
2 351
9 829.42
21/07/2023
1
1
4.23
2
981
4 218.23
24/07/2023
1
1
4.29
1
1
4.29
25/07/2023
3
671
2 827.09
1
1
4.29
26/07/2023
2
2
8.32
1
1
4.16
27/07/2023
1
1
4.23
1
1
4.23
28/07/2023
1
1
4.27
1
1
4.27
31/07/2023
1
1
4.32
3
757
3 307.52
01/08/2023
3
681
2 869.22
1
1
4.22
02/08/2023
2
285
1 180.02
2
2
8.52
03/08/2023
1
1
4.17
1
1
4.17
04/08/2023
2
190
775.27
1
1
4.15
07/08/2023
1
1
4.10
1
1
4.10
08/08/2023
1
1
4.16
1
1
4.16
09/08/2023
1
1
4.08
1
1
4.08
10/08/2023
1
1
4.08
1
1
4.08
11/08/2023
1
1
4.15
2
492
2 066.35
14/08/2023
1
1
4.14
1
1
4.14
15/08/2023
1
1
4.10
1
1
4.10
16/08/2023
1
1
4.20
2
2
8.40
17/08/2023
1
1
4.12
2
95
400.80
18/08/2023
1
1
4.19
1
1
4.19
21/08/2023
1
1
4.15
1
1
4.15
22/08/2023
1
1
4.16
1
1
4.16
23/08/2023
2
431
1 810.24
1
1
4.24
24/08/2023
1
1
4.21
2
330
1 412.33
25/08/2023
1
1
4.29
1
1
4.29
28/08/2023
1
1
4.30
1
1
4.30
29/08/2023
3
641
2 675.00
1
1
4.20
30/08/2023
3
621
2 554.36
1
1
4.16
31/08/2023
2
391
1 587.48
1
1
4.08
01/09/2023
2
58
234.44
2
2
8.32
04/09/2023
3
851
3 431.06
1
1
4.06
05/09/2023
2
431
1 706.76
1
1
3.96
06/09/2023
2
411
1 618.94
1
1
3.95
07/09/2023
2
391
1 524.90
1
1
3.90
08/09/2023
2
381
1 485.90
1
1
3.90
11/09/2023
9
1 682
6 410.68
1
1
3.82
12/09/2023
3
551
2 067.18
2
62
239.24
13/09/2023
5
742
2 703.27
1
1
3.71
14/09/2023
5
706
2 512.68
2
2
7.36
15/09/2023
4
440
1 521.70
1
1
3.50
18/09/2023
2
211
721.65
1
1
3.45
19/09/2023
2
131
448.03
1
1
3.43
20/09/2023
5
621
2 091.82
1
1
3.42
21/09/2023
5
571
1 817.22
1
1
3.22
22/09/2023
6
422
1 296.84
2
511
1 635.06
25/09/2023
4
341
1 045.10
1
1
3.10
26/09/2023
1
1
3.02
2
7
21.62
27/09/2023
8
655
1 916.06
2
237
720.40
28/09/2023
3
261
728.46
3
533
1 535.10
29/09/2023
7
581
1 609.45
1
1
2.85
02/10/2023
3
261
681.50
3
217
585.90
03/10/2023
3
261
676.20
1
1
2.60
04/10/2023
1
1
2.60
1
1
2.60
05/10/2023
6
466
1 165.30
1
1
2.60
06/10/2023
4
301
722.85
1
1
2.45
09/10/2023
3
173
406.91
1
1
2.43
10/10/2023
10
487
1 096.10
2
210
466.32
11/10/2023
2
61
130.60
1
1
2.20
12/10/2023
5
171
361.60
1
1
2.20
13/10/2023
9
247
503.29
6
2 258
4 853.81
16/10/2023
4
389
744.38
3
1 301
2 580.30
17/10/2023
3
259
506.32
2
521
1 042.00
18/10/2023
3
113
218.62
4
2 209
4 404.24
19/10/2023
3
3 541
6 684.76
2
2
3.92
20/10/2023
10
8 601
15 320.54
1
1
1.88
23/10/2023
5
1 776
2 814.98
1
1
1.60
24/10/2023
3
1 371
2 182.23
3
415
678.39
25/10/2023
2
38
61.05
2
2
3.32
26/10/2023
6
2 990
4 817.93
2
411
674.04
27/10/2023
2
801
1 297.62
2
671
1 113.89
30/10/2023
3
499
828.33
2
201
341.66
31/10/2023
2
901
1 495.67
1
1
1.67
01/11/2023
1
1
1.70
2
2
3.40
02/11/2023
1
1
1.73
3
1 091
1 893.83
03/11/2023
2
482
824.22
3
761
1 321.31
06/11/2023
2
110
187.05
2
441
771.75
07/11/2023
2
891
1 514.75
2
441
771.75
08/11/2023
6
3 382
5 684.61
2
332
577.68
09/11/2023
2
831
1 412.74
2
31
53.94
10/11/2023
6
2 871
4 817.34
2
2
3.48
13/11/2023
2
801
1 313.68
2
50
84.00
14/11/2023
3
782
1 282.47
1
1
1.65
15/11/2023
6
2 921
4 730.05
3
377
622.33
16/11/2023
4
1 523
2 479.17
2
541
898.06
17/11/2023
4
1 881
3 061.30
2
531
892.02
20/11/2023
4
1 871
2 963.19
1
1
1.59
21/11/2023
6
2 351
3 662.58
1
1
1.58
22/11/2023
7
2 253
3 419.54
1
1
1.54
23/11/2023
4
1 711
2 442.44
1
1
1.44
24/11/2023
4
1 681
2 332.43
2
52
74.87
27/11/2023
10
3 081
4 150.44
4
750
1 002.25
28/11/2023
2
41
54.15
2
661
898.95
29/11/2023
2
70
92.40
2
405
550.76
30/11/2023
1
1
1.33
2
641
871.73
01/12/2023
4
832
1 101.65
1
1
1.33
04/12/2023
4
1 535
1 977.22
1
1
1.30
05/12/2023
2
611
769.86
1
1
1.26
06/12/2023
2
601
757.29
1
1
1.29
07/12/2023
2
591
744.66
2
101
131.26
08/12/2023
3
638
802.74
1
1
1.26
11/12/2023
2
591
719.88
2
2
2.52
12/12/2023
4
1 551
1 872.86
1
1
1.26
13/12/2023
2
561
673.24
1
1
1.24
14/12/2023
2
551
661.24
1
1
1.24
15/12/2023
2
541
649.23
2
681
844.43
18/12/2023
1
1
1.18
5
3 160
3 981.90
19/12/2023
1
1
1.26
8
6 131
8 210.26
20/12/2023
1
1
1.35
2
121
166.95
21/12/2023
2
641
871.77
1
1
1.37
22/12/2023
5
1 547
2 649.82
37
26 523
46 436.88
25/12/2023
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
26/12/2023
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
27/12/2023
17
4 030
12 345.83
16
6 031
22 423.01
28/12/2023
34
9 852
32 352.24
11
4 672
17 679.52
29/12/2023
4
848
2 591.79
6
3 157
9 900.04
1 Press release dated October 18, 2023
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240104877148/en/
Contacts:
Groupe Berkem
Olivier Fahy, Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Labrugnas, Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)5 64 31 06 60
investisseurs@berkem.com
NewCap
Investor Relations
Mathilde Bohin Nicolas Fossiez
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
Berkem@newcap.eu
NewCap
Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau/ Antoine Pacquier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
Berkem@newcap.eu