Under the liquidity contract agreement between GROUPE BERKEM (Paris:ALKEM) and TP ICAP (Europe) SA, on December 29, 2023, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

50,145 shares

€93,541.17

During the second half of 2023, the following transactions were carried out:

Buy side 96,254 shares €217,058.84 425 transactions Sell side 77,443 shares €183,523.84 279 transactions

As of June 30, 2023, the date of the last statement, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

31,334 shares

€27,768.21

It should be noted that when the liquidity contract was set up on January 10, 2022, the following resources were made available:

0 shares

300,000.00

An additional contribution of €100,000 was made on October 18, 20231

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday lives (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 3 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), Chartres (Eure-et-Loir) and Tonneins (Lot-et-Garonne).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

H2 2023 Appendix

Buy side Sell side ALKEM FP Number of

transactions Number of

shares Amount

(in euros) Number of

transactions Number of

shares Amount

(in euros) Total 425 96,254 217,058.84 279 77,443 183,523.84 03/07/2023 4 571 2 499.80 1 1 4.40 04/07/2023 4 531 2 275.80 1 1 4.40 05/07/2023 1 1 4.40 2 1 051 4 624.40 06/07/2023 2 174 744.84 1 1 4.40 07/07/2023 1 1 4.30 1 1 4.30 10/07/2023 1 1 4.40 1 1 4.40 11/07/2023 3 361 1 557.16 1 1 4.36 12/07/2023 1 1 4.31 1 1 4.31 13/07/2023 2 35 148.44 1 1 4.28 14/07/2023 3 351 1 478.90 1 1 4.30 17/07/2023 7 1 081 4 356.66 2 45 191.70 18/07/2023 1 1 3.90 4 2 015 7 973.46 19/07/2023 1 1 4.04 4 1 792 7 271.78 20/07/2023 2 2 8.04 4 2 351 9 829.42 21/07/2023 1 1 4.23 2 981 4 218.23 24/07/2023 1 1 4.29 1 1 4.29 25/07/2023 3 671 2 827.09 1 1 4.29 26/07/2023 2 2 8.32 1 1 4.16 27/07/2023 1 1 4.23 1 1 4.23 28/07/2023 1 1 4.27 1 1 4.27 31/07/2023 1 1 4.32 3 757 3 307.52 01/08/2023 3 681 2 869.22 1 1 4.22 02/08/2023 2 285 1 180.02 2 2 8.52 03/08/2023 1 1 4.17 1 1 4.17 04/08/2023 2 190 775.27 1 1 4.15 07/08/2023 1 1 4.10 1 1 4.10 08/08/2023 1 1 4.16 1 1 4.16 09/08/2023 1 1 4.08 1 1 4.08 10/08/2023 1 1 4.08 1 1 4.08 11/08/2023 1 1 4.15 2 492 2 066.35 14/08/2023 1 1 4.14 1 1 4.14 15/08/2023 1 1 4.10 1 1 4.10 16/08/2023 1 1 4.20 2 2 8.40 17/08/2023 1 1 4.12 2 95 400.80 18/08/2023 1 1 4.19 1 1 4.19 21/08/2023 1 1 4.15 1 1 4.15 22/08/2023 1 1 4.16 1 1 4.16 23/08/2023 2 431 1 810.24 1 1 4.24 24/08/2023 1 1 4.21 2 330 1 412.33 25/08/2023 1 1 4.29 1 1 4.29 28/08/2023 1 1 4.30 1 1 4.30 29/08/2023 3 641 2 675.00 1 1 4.20 30/08/2023 3 621 2 554.36 1 1 4.16 31/08/2023 2 391 1 587.48 1 1 4.08 01/09/2023 2 58 234.44 2 2 8.32 04/09/2023 3 851 3 431.06 1 1 4.06 05/09/2023 2 431 1 706.76 1 1 3.96 06/09/2023 2 411 1 618.94 1 1 3.95 07/09/2023 2 391 1 524.90 1 1 3.90 08/09/2023 2 381 1 485.90 1 1 3.90 11/09/2023 9 1 682 6 410.68 1 1 3.82 12/09/2023 3 551 2 067.18 2 62 239.24 13/09/2023 5 742 2 703.27 1 1 3.71 14/09/2023 5 706 2 512.68 2 2 7.36 15/09/2023 4 440 1 521.70 1 1 3.50 18/09/2023 2 211 721.65 1 1 3.45 19/09/2023 2 131 448.03 1 1 3.43 20/09/2023 5 621 2 091.82 1 1 3.42 21/09/2023 5 571 1 817.22 1 1 3.22 22/09/2023 6 422 1 296.84 2 511 1 635.06 25/09/2023 4 341 1 045.10 1 1 3.10 26/09/2023 1 1 3.02 2 7 21.62 27/09/2023 8 655 1 916.06 2 237 720.40 28/09/2023 3 261 728.46 3 533 1 535.10 29/09/2023 7 581 1 609.45 1 1 2.85 02/10/2023 3 261 681.50 3 217 585.90 03/10/2023 3 261 676.20 1 1 2.60 04/10/2023 1 1 2.60 1 1 2.60 05/10/2023 6 466 1 165.30 1 1 2.60 06/10/2023 4 301 722.85 1 1 2.45 09/10/2023 3 173 406.91 1 1 2.43 10/10/2023 10 487 1 096.10 2 210 466.32 11/10/2023 2 61 130.60 1 1 2.20 12/10/2023 5 171 361.60 1 1 2.20 13/10/2023 9 247 503.29 6 2 258 4 853.81 16/10/2023 4 389 744.38 3 1 301 2 580.30 17/10/2023 3 259 506.32 2 521 1 042.00 18/10/2023 3 113 218.62 4 2 209 4 404.24 19/10/2023 3 3 541 6 684.76 2 2 3.92 20/10/2023 10 8 601 15 320.54 1 1 1.88 23/10/2023 5 1 776 2 814.98 1 1 1.60 24/10/2023 3 1 371 2 182.23 3 415 678.39 25/10/2023 2 38 61.05 2 2 3.32 26/10/2023 6 2 990 4 817.93 2 411 674.04 27/10/2023 2 801 1 297.62 2 671 1 113.89 30/10/2023 3 499 828.33 2 201 341.66 31/10/2023 2 901 1 495.67 1 1 1.67 01/11/2023 1 1 1.70 2 2 3.40 02/11/2023 1 1 1.73 3 1 091 1 893.83 03/11/2023 2 482 824.22 3 761 1 321.31 06/11/2023 2 110 187.05 2 441 771.75 07/11/2023 2 891 1 514.75 2 441 771.75 08/11/2023 6 3 382 5 684.61 2 332 577.68 09/11/2023 2 831 1 412.74 2 31 53.94 10/11/2023 6 2 871 4 817.34 2 2 3.48 13/11/2023 2 801 1 313.68 2 50 84.00 14/11/2023 3 782 1 282.47 1 1 1.65 15/11/2023 6 2 921 4 730.05 3 377 622.33 16/11/2023 4 1 523 2 479.17 2 541 898.06 17/11/2023 4 1 881 3 061.30 2 531 892.02 20/11/2023 4 1 871 2 963.19 1 1 1.59 21/11/2023 6 2 351 3 662.58 1 1 1.58 22/11/2023 7 2 253 3 419.54 1 1 1.54 23/11/2023 4 1 711 2 442.44 1 1 1.44 24/11/2023 4 1 681 2 332.43 2 52 74.87 27/11/2023 10 3 081 4 150.44 4 750 1 002.25 28/11/2023 2 41 54.15 2 661 898.95 29/11/2023 2 70 92.40 2 405 550.76 30/11/2023 1 1 1.33 2 641 871.73 01/12/2023 4 832 1 101.65 1 1 1.33 04/12/2023 4 1 535 1 977.22 1 1 1.30 05/12/2023 2 611 769.86 1 1 1.26 06/12/2023 2 601 757.29 1 1 1.29 07/12/2023 2 591 744.66 2 101 131.26 08/12/2023 3 638 802.74 1 1 1.26 11/12/2023 2 591 719.88 2 2 2.52 12/12/2023 4 1 551 1 872.86 1 1 1.26 13/12/2023 2 561 673.24 1 1 1.24 14/12/2023 2 551 661.24 1 1 1.24 15/12/2023 2 541 649.23 2 681 844.43 18/12/2023 1 1 1.18 5 3 160 3 981.90 19/12/2023 1 1 1.26 8 6 131 8 210.26 20/12/2023 1 1 1.35 2 121 166.95 21/12/2023 2 641 871.77 1 1 1.37 22/12/2023 5 1 547 2 649.82 37 26 523 46 436.88 25/12/2023 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 26/12/2023 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 27/12/2023 17 4 030 12 345.83 16 6 031 22 423.01 28/12/2023 34 9 852 32 352.24 11 4 672 17 679.52 29/12/2023 4 848 2 591.79 6 3 157 9 900.04

1 Press release dated October 18, 2023

