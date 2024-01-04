DNO ASA: Key Information Relating to Full Redemption of Bond DNO03

Oslo, 4 January 2024 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Company will exercise the option to fully redeem its DNO03 bond on 5 January 2024.



Issuer: DNO ASA

ISIN of bond loan: NO0010852643

Original maturity date: 29 May 2024

New maturity date (redemption date): 22 January 2024

Record date: 18 January 2024

Redemption price: 100% of the Nominal Amount, plus accrued interest.

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is published in accordance with section 6.2.2 of Euronext Oslo Rule Book II.