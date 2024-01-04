Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.01.2024
EXKLUSIVER ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS ebnet den Produktions-Weg und lässt Aktie abheben!
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Actusnews Wire
04.01.2024
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: Tino Kadewere on loan to FC Nantes with a purchase option until the end of the season

Lyon, January 4, 2024

Olympique Lyonnais announces the loan of Tino Kadewere to FC Nantes until June 30, 2024. This loan includes a purchase option allowing OL to benefit from a 25% interest in the event of a potential future transfer.

Joining the club in July 2020 from Le Havre, the 26-year-old Zimbabwean international forward, who was on loan last season at Mallorca, has played 64 matches with OL, scoring 11 goals.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Tino a successful second half of the season; he remains under contract with the club until June 30, 2025.





Tél : +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email : investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZlqlpaalG2ZnWtwYZ1lmJWVl2hnx2XJmGOdm2qalMycnHJmnGdjZpjHZnFkmmpu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83558-240104-pret-kadewere-a-nantes-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
