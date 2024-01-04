Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.01.2024

WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621
Frankfurt
04.01.24
08:02 Uhr
57,90 Euro
+0,20
+0,35 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
04.01.2024 | 18:23
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2023 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 14,950 Wavestone shares
  • € 854,269.13 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares
  • € 88,633.74 in cash

During the second half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

PURCHASES46,327 shares € 2,330,330.49533 transactions
SALES49,077 shares € 2,486,743.83555 transactions

About Wavestone

Wavestone, a leading independent consultancy headquartered in France, and Q_PERIOR, a consulting leader in the Germany-Switzerland-Austria region, joined forces in 2023 to become the most trusted partner for critical transformations.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm combines seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a 360° transformation portfolio of high-value consulting services.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Justine Brosset
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2023

PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital
(in euros)		 DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital
(in euros)
TOTAL53346,3272,330,330.49 TOTAL55549,0772,486,743.83
07/03/2023440020,060 07/03/2023990045,590.04
07/04/202311005,140 07/04/2023660030,940.02
07/05/20231185043,739.98 07/05/2023762132,121.97
07/06/2023880040,620 07/06/2023435418,155.6
07/07/202311005,010 07/07/2023440020,150
07/10/2023650125,200.7 07/10/2023319962.2
07/11/2023320110,060.09 07/11/202321015,080.1
07/12/2023111,00149,600.15 07/12/20231196548,183.03
07/13/2023540120,070.21 07/13/2023430115,140.21
07/14/2023533116,610.31 07/14/20231150.3
07/17/2023430114,855.01 07/17/2023430114,945.01
07/18/20231149.2 07/18/2023540119,849.22
07/19/2023321210,396.8 07/19/2023550024,750
07/20/20231192745,674.96 07/24/202332019,698.45
07/21/2023762430,224.38 07/25/2023650124,198.1
07/24/20231090143,413.42 07/26/2023191,70786,994.52
07/25/202331376,592.49 07/27/2023181,70188,250.94
07/26/2023191,70785,571.06 07/28/2023870137,453.17
07/27/20231151 07/31/2023550027,040
07/28/2023642822,656.09 08/01/2023430116,494.8
07/31/2023450026,940 08/02/2023101,00054,340
08/01/2023320210,927.8 08/03/2023990048,629.97
08/02/2023770037,760.03 08/04/20231154
08/03/2023660032,110.02 08/07/2023550026,630
08/04/2023660032,059.98 08/08/20231153.6
08/07/2023429015,327.4 08/09/2023875040,089.98
08/08/2023550026,530 08/10/2023440021,850
08/09/20231371,953.6 08/11/202311005,440
08/10/2023660032,602.32 08/14/2023550027,180
08/11/2023650827,468.78 08/15/2023440021,860
08/14/20231653,510 08/16/202321146,225.8
08/15/2023433618,267.61 08/17/202311005,460
08/16/2023440021,740 08/18/2023550026,870
08/17/2023660032,419.98 08/22/2023770037,250.01
08/18/2023220010,670 08/23/2023327014,630
08/21/2023764734,552.78 08/24/2023430116,334.19
08/23/2023645824,662.2 08/25/2023440021,230
08/24/20231082644,414.19 08/28/2023440021,190
08/25/2023324212,787.59 08/29/2023220010,680
08/28/202311005,260 08/30/2023320110,793.4
08/29/2023422011,682 08/31/2023540121,664.59
08/30/2023215802.3 09/01/20231201,094
08/31/20231361,940.4 09/05/2023762633,446.62
09/01/2023436419,782.42 09/06/2023330016,179.99
09/04/2023660032,260.02 09/07/202311005,370
09/05/2023220010,610 09/08/2023420610,878.51
09/06/2023550026,900 09/11/202311005,330
09/07/2023760131,932.51 09/12/202321377,155.1
09/08/20231152.5 09/13/2023438420,021.61
09/11/2023764734,023.98 09/14/202324208.4
09/12/202321487,686.39 09/15/2023220010,380
09/13/2023320310,494.21 09/19/2023657028,750
09/14/2023847124,161.12 09/20/2023540120,320.51
09/15/2023770035,910 09/21/2023112610.8
09/18/2023440020,000 09/22/2023320110,049.7
09/19/202331708,495 09/25/202319448.2
09/20/202321015,060.5 09/26/2023440319,515.8
09/21/2023660030,139.98 09/27/2023541620,320.39
09/22/202321014,999.7 09/28/2023542120,809.31
09/25/2023440019,750 09/29/2023541420,676.98
09/26/2023330014,460 10/02/2023440019,980
09/27/20231803,864 10/03/202311004,980
09/28/2023532115,746.3 10/04/202322009,790
09/29/202311004,950 10/05/202322009,740
10/02/20231703,472 10/06/2023538618,615
10/03/2023440019,740 10/09/202332019,667.66
10/04/2023330014,630.01 10/10/2023151,35664,909.41
10/05/2023770033,740 10/11/202321014,873.1
10/06/2023870133,217.73 10/12/20231147.8
10/09/2023161,50171,002.7 10/13/202332019,215.99
10/10/20231146.95 10/17/20232289.55
10/11/2023642620,464.36 10/18/202311004,445
10/12/2023975135,142.82 10/19/2023542518,664.98
10/13/202322009,100 10/23/2023653222,908.82
10/16/202322008,960 10/24/202311004,310
10/17/2023540117,814.95 10/26/2023330012,609.99
10/18/2023646020,258.49 10/27/202315212.75
10/19/202322008,725 10/30/202322008,340
10/20/2023650121,782.88 10/31/2023880034,320
10/23/2023535014,962.5 11/01/2023541717,605.78
10/24/202322008,540 11/02/2023151,45062,305.05
10/25/2023539016,456.01 11/03/2023550022,025
10/26/20231702,894.5 11/06/2023440017,760
10/27/2023534414,406.79 11/08/2023431713,859.72
10/30/2023437015,218.99 11/09/2023880035,825.04
11/01/2023440016,830 11/10/2023335016,128.25
11/06/202332079,126.61 11/13/202322009,320
11/07/202322008,700 11/14/2023660028,069.98
11/08/202311004,330 11/15/2023660028,530
11/10/2023330013,740 11/16/202332039,742.5
11/13/2023547021,679.5 11/17/2023440019,130
11/14/202311004,570 11/20/20232612,922
11/15/2023330014,109.99 11/21/202311004,750
11/16/2023321210,001.61 11/22/202321286,021.61
11/17/202311004,770 11/23/202321446,762.4
11/20/2023540119,017.34 11/24/2023325111,756.69
11/21/2023440018,825 11/27/2023437517,554.99
11/22/20231221,027.4 11/28/2023876835,920.97
11/23/2023330014,060.01 11/29/2023440018,940
11/24/202331517,049.19 11/30/2023540119,112.7
11/27/202322009,310 12/01/2023436117,157.79
11/28/2023440018,550 12/04/202311004,750
11/29/202321808,426 12/05/2023780038,120
11/30/2023550023,290 12/06/2023440019,760
12/01/2023433015,628.01 12/07/2023439519,758.02
12/04/2023990041,889.96 12/08/202322009,898.2
12/07/2023550024,780 12/11/2023320110,010
12/08/202322009,800 12/12/202322009,860
12/11/2023440019,720 12/13/20231185042,949.99
12/12/202322009,820 12/14/2023985045,655.03
12/13/202311004,970 12/15/2023983846,645.59
12/14/2023320510,853.5 12/18/2023880045,240
12/15/2023547125,930.81 12/19/2023863536,844.48
12/18/2023220011,140 12/21/2023770039,599.98
12/19/2023690051,900.03 12/22/2023990051,611.49
12/20/20231085048,299.98 12/27/2023980146,817.97
12/21/2023330016,860 12/28/2023141,30176,488.52
12/22/2023330017,060.01 12/29/202331317,744.9
12/27/2023537621,778
12/28/2023540123,398.51
12/29/2023760135,248.89

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83536-wavestone_cp-bilan-annuel-contrat-liquidite_040124-en.pdf

