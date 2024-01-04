WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2023 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:
- 14,950 Wavestone shares
- € 854,269.13 in cash
Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:
- 36,611 Wavestone shares
- € 88,633.74 in cash
During the second half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:
|PURCHASES
|46,327 shares
|€ 2,330,330.49
|533 transactions
|SALES
|49,077 shares
|€ 2,486,743.83
|555 transactions
Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2023
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Traded capital
(in euros)
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Traded capital
(in euros)
|TOTAL
|533
|46,327
|2,330,330.49
|TOTAL
|555
|49,077
|2,486,743.83
|07/03/2023
|4
|400
|20,060
|07/03/2023
|9
|900
|45,590.04
|07/04/2023
|1
|100
|5,140
|07/04/2023
|6
|600
|30,940.02
|07/05/2023
|11
|850
|43,739.98
|07/05/2023
|7
|621
|32,121.97
|07/06/2023
|8
|800
|40,620
|07/06/2023
|4
|354
|18,155.6
|07/07/2023
|1
|100
|5,010
|07/07/2023
|4
|400
|20,150
|07/10/2023
|6
|501
|25,200.7
|07/10/2023
|3
|19
|962.2
|07/11/2023
|3
|201
|10,060.09
|07/11/2023
|2
|101
|5,080.1
|07/12/2023
|11
|1,001
|49,600.15
|07/12/2023
|11
|965
|48,183.03
|07/13/2023
|5
|401
|20,070.21
|07/13/2023
|4
|301
|15,140.21
|07/14/2023
|5
|331
|16,610.31
|07/14/2023
|1
|1
|50.3
|07/17/2023
|4
|301
|14,855.01
|07/17/2023
|4
|301
|14,945.01
|07/18/2023
|1
|1
|49.2
|07/18/2023
|5
|401
|19,849.22
|07/19/2023
|3
|212
|10,396.8
|07/19/2023
|5
|500
|24,750
|07/20/2023
|11
|927
|45,674.96
|07/24/2023
|3
|201
|9,698.45
|07/21/2023
|7
|624
|30,224.38
|07/25/2023
|6
|501
|24,198.1
|07/24/2023
|10
|901
|43,413.42
|07/26/2023
|19
|1,707
|86,994.52
|07/25/2023
|3
|137
|6,592.49
|07/27/2023
|18
|1,701
|88,250.94
|07/26/2023
|19
|1,707
|85,571.06
|07/28/2023
|8
|701
|37,453.17
|07/27/2023
|1
|1
|51
|07/31/2023
|5
|500
|27,040
|07/28/2023
|6
|428
|22,656.09
|08/01/2023
|4
|301
|16,494.8
|07/31/2023
|4
|500
|26,940
|08/02/2023
|10
|1,000
|54,340
|08/01/2023
|3
|202
|10,927.8
|08/03/2023
|9
|900
|48,629.97
|08/02/2023
|7
|700
|37,760.03
|08/04/2023
|1
|1
|54
|08/03/2023
|6
|600
|32,110.02
|08/07/2023
|5
|500
|26,630
|08/04/2023
|6
|600
|32,059.98
|08/08/2023
|1
|1
|53.6
|08/07/2023
|4
|290
|15,327.4
|08/09/2023
|8
|750
|40,089.98
|08/08/2023
|5
|500
|26,530
|08/10/2023
|4
|400
|21,850
|08/09/2023
|1
|37
|1,953.6
|08/11/2023
|1
|100
|5,440
|08/10/2023
|6
|600
|32,602.32
|08/14/2023
|5
|500
|27,180
|08/11/2023
|6
|508
|27,468.78
|08/15/2023
|4
|400
|21,860
|08/14/2023
|1
|65
|3,510
|08/16/2023
|2
|114
|6,225.8
|08/15/2023
|4
|336
|18,267.61
|08/17/2023
|1
|100
|5,460
|08/16/2023
|4
|400
|21,740
|08/18/2023
|5
|500
|26,870
|08/17/2023
|6
|600
|32,419.98
|08/22/2023
|7
|700
|37,250.01
|08/18/2023
|2
|200
|10,670
|08/23/2023
|3
|270
|14,630
|08/21/2023
|7
|647
|34,552.78
|08/24/2023
|4
|301
|16,334.19
|08/23/2023
|6
|458
|24,662.2
|08/25/2023
|4
|400
|21,230
|08/24/2023
|10
|826
|44,414.19
|08/28/2023
|4
|400
|21,190
|08/25/2023
|3
|242
|12,787.59
|08/29/2023
|2
|200
|10,680
|08/28/2023
|1
|100
|5,260
|08/30/2023
|3
|201
|10,793.4
|08/29/2023
|4
|220
|11,682
|08/31/2023
|5
|401
|21,664.59
|08/30/2023
|2
|15
|802.3
|09/01/2023
|1
|20
|1,094
|08/31/2023
|1
|36
|1,940.4
|09/05/2023
|7
|626
|33,446.62
|09/01/2023
|4
|364
|19,782.42
|09/06/2023
|3
|300
|16,179.99
|09/04/2023
|6
|600
|32,260.02
|09/07/2023
|1
|100
|5,370
|09/05/2023
|2
|200
|10,610
|09/08/2023
|4
|206
|10,878.51
|09/06/2023
|5
|500
|26,900
|09/11/2023
|1
|100
|5,330
|09/07/2023
|7
|601
|31,932.51
|09/12/2023
|2
|137
|7,155.1
|09/08/2023
|1
|1
|52.5
|09/13/2023
|4
|384
|20,021.61
|09/11/2023
|7
|647
|34,023.98
|09/14/2023
|2
|4
|208.4
|09/12/2023
|2
|148
|7,686.39
|09/15/2023
|2
|200
|10,380
|09/13/2023
|3
|203
|10,494.21
|09/19/2023
|6
|570
|28,750
|09/14/2023
|8
|471
|24,161.12
|09/20/2023
|5
|401
|20,320.51
|09/15/2023
|7
|700
|35,910
|09/21/2023
|1
|12
|610.8
|09/18/2023
|4
|400
|20,000
|09/22/2023
|3
|201
|10,049.7
|09/19/2023
|3
|170
|8,495
|09/25/2023
|1
|9
|448.2
|09/20/2023
|2
|101
|5,060.5
|09/26/2023
|4
|403
|19,515.8
|09/21/2023
|6
|600
|30,139.98
|09/27/2023
|5
|416
|20,320.39
|09/22/2023
|2
|101
|4,999.7
|09/28/2023
|5
|421
|20,809.31
|09/25/2023
|4
|400
|19,750
|09/29/2023
|5
|414
|20,676.98
|09/26/2023
|3
|300
|14,460
|10/02/2023
|4
|400
|19,980
|09/27/2023
|1
|80
|3,864
|10/03/2023
|1
|100
|4,980
|09/28/2023
|5
|321
|15,746.3
|10/04/2023
|2
|200
|9,790
|09/29/2023
|1
|100
|4,950
|10/05/2023
|2
|200
|9,740
|10/02/2023
|1
|70
|3,472
|10/06/2023
|5
|386
|18,615
|10/03/2023
|4
|400
|19,740
|10/09/2023
|3
|201
|9,667.66
|10/04/2023
|3
|300
|14,630.01
|10/10/2023
|15
|1,356
|64,909.41
|10/05/2023
|7
|700
|33,740
|10/11/2023
|2
|101
|4,873.1
|10/06/2023
|8
|701
|33,217.73
|10/12/2023
|1
|1
|47.8
|10/09/2023
|16
|1,501
|71,002.7
|10/13/2023
|3
|201
|9,215.99
|10/10/2023
|1
|1
|46.95
|10/17/2023
|2
|2
|89.55
|10/11/2023
|6
|426
|20,464.36
|10/18/2023
|1
|100
|4,445
|10/12/2023
|9
|751
|35,142.82
|10/19/2023
|5
|425
|18,664.98
|10/13/2023
|2
|200
|9,100
|10/23/2023
|6
|532
|22,908.82
|10/16/2023
|2
|200
|8,960
|10/24/2023
|1
|100
|4,310
|10/17/2023
|5
|401
|17,814.95
|10/26/2023
|3
|300
|12,609.99
|10/18/2023
|6
|460
|20,258.49
|10/27/2023
|1
|5
|212.75
|10/19/2023
|2
|200
|8,725
|10/30/2023
|2
|200
|8,340
|10/20/2023
|6
|501
|21,782.88
|10/31/2023
|8
|800
|34,320
|10/23/2023
|5
|350
|14,962.5
|11/01/2023
|5
|417
|17,605.78
|10/24/2023
|2
|200
|8,540
|11/02/2023
|15
|1,450
|62,305.05
|10/25/2023
|5
|390
|16,456.01
|11/03/2023
|5
|500
|22,025
|10/26/2023
|1
|70
|2,894.5
|11/06/2023
|4
|400
|17,760
|10/27/2023
|5
|344
|14,406.79
|11/08/2023
|4
|317
|13,859.72
|10/30/2023
|4
|370
|15,218.99
|11/09/2023
|8
|800
|35,825.04
|11/01/2023
|4
|400
|16,830
|11/10/2023
|3
|350
|16,128.25
|11/06/2023
|3
|207
|9,126.61
|11/13/2023
|2
|200
|9,320
|11/07/2023
|2
|200
|8,700
|11/14/2023
|6
|600
|28,069.98
|11/08/2023
|1
|100
|4,330
|11/15/2023
|6
|600
|28,530
|11/10/2023
|3
|300
|13,740
|11/16/2023
|3
|203
|9,742.5
|11/13/2023
|5
|470
|21,679.5
|11/17/2023
|4
|400
|19,130
|11/14/2023
|1
|100
|4,570
|11/20/2023
|2
|61
|2,922
|11/15/2023
|3
|300
|14,109.99
|11/21/2023
|1
|100
|4,750
|11/16/2023
|3
|212
|10,001.61
|11/22/2023
|2
|128
|6,021.61
|11/17/2023
|1
|100
|4,770
|11/23/2023
|2
|144
|6,762.4
|11/20/2023
|5
|401
|19,017.34
|11/24/2023
|3
|251
|11,756.69
|11/21/2023
|4
|400
|18,825
|11/27/2023
|4
|375
|17,554.99
|11/22/2023
|1
|22
|1,027.4
|11/28/2023
|8
|768
|35,920.97
|11/23/2023
|3
|300
|14,060.01
|11/29/2023
|4
|400
|18,940
|11/24/2023
|3
|151
|7,049.19
|11/30/2023
|5
|401
|19,112.7
|11/27/2023
|2
|200
|9,310
|12/01/2023
|4
|361
|17,157.79
|11/28/2023
|4
|400
|18,550
|12/04/2023
|1
|100
|4,750
|11/29/2023
|2
|180
|8,426
|12/05/2023
|7
|800
|38,120
|11/30/2023
|5
|500
|23,290
|12/06/2023
|4
|400
|19,760
|12/01/2023
|4
|330
|15,628.01
|12/07/2023
|4
|395
|19,758.02
|12/04/2023
|9
|900
|41,889.96
|12/08/2023
|2
|200
|9,898.2
|12/07/2023
|5
|500
|24,780
|12/11/2023
|3
|201
|10,010
|12/08/2023
|2
|200
|9,800
|12/12/2023
|2
|200
|9,860
|12/11/2023
|4
|400
|19,720
|12/13/2023
|11
|850
|42,949.99
|12/12/2023
|2
|200
|9,820
|12/14/2023
|9
|850
|45,655.03
|12/13/2023
|1
|100
|4,970
|12/15/2023
|9
|838
|46,645.59
|12/14/2023
|3
|205
|10,853.5
|12/18/2023
|8
|800
|45,240
|12/15/2023
|5
|471
|25,930.81
|12/19/2023
|8
|635
|36,844.48
|12/18/2023
|2
|200
|11,140
|12/21/2023
|7
|700
|39,599.98
|12/19/2023
|6
|900
|51,900.03
|12/22/2023
|9
|900
|51,611.49
|12/20/2023
|10
|850
|48,299.98
|12/27/2023
|9
|801
|46,817.97
|12/21/2023
|3
|300
|16,860
|12/28/2023
|14
|1,301
|76,488.52
|12/22/2023
|3
|300
|17,060.01
|12/29/2023
|3
|131
|7,744.9
|12/27/2023
|5
|376
|21,778
|12/28/2023
|5
|401
|23,398.51
|12/29/2023
|7
|601
|35,248.89
[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWlvkcpnapuYx3GbZsmamGOVb2yTmpGbZmLIl5OdZZzGcJ1il5iSmZbHZnFkmmhs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83536-wavestone_cp-bilan-annuel-contrat-liquidite_040124-en.pdf
