FedEx Corporation: FedEx and Operation Warm Give Coats to Children in South America

"It was an amazing experience, I wouldn't know how to explain what we felt when we received hugs from the children, the thousand times that both teachers and the children thanked us, it was a day that we will surely never forget", said one of our FedEx Cares volunteers in Argentina. He had driven a FedEx delivery van 150 kilometers from our station in Mendoza, all the way to Uspallata, the gateway to the Cordillera de los Andes high mountain area, to meet the children to deliver the Operation Warm coats, just in time to face an impending cold and snowy forecast.

This year, the South Cone chapter of the Operation Warm campaign evolved between June and September, and left a mark in both Chile and Argentina:

888 donated coats from Operation Warm from the U.S. into Chile and Argentina.

89 hours of community service, working together with local non-profit organizations in both countries.

59 FedEx Cares volunteers whose hearts were touched by the experience.

18 primary schools and childcare institutions benefited in Southern Chile, to provide relief to communities in an area that had been impacted by the wildfires at the beginning of 2023; as well as in most of the FedEx Express direct served cities in Argentina, in times of so much need and abandonment to those who have less.

With great pride and satisfaction for the mission accomplished, the operations team went above and beyond to help throughout the import process. The best outcome was the engagement demonstrated by the FedEx Cares teams who organized themselves, sorted, delivered the coats and even travelled from very distant stations to share time with the children, showing an outstanding teamwork and camaraderie.





