Donnerstag, 04.01.2024
WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432 | Ticker-Symbol: HEN3
04.01.24
17:35 Uhr
73,52 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
04.01.2024 | 18:50
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Henkel Employees Make an Impact on Tomorrow

We celebrate the boundless energy and caring spirit of volunteers and the power of collective action to make the world a better place.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / As pioneers for the good of generations, we have a legacy of care to reimagine and make life better for others. It's the passion and commitment of our employees who make the strongest impact in the communities where we live and work.

And Henkel is proud to encourage and support employees' volunteerism through our Make an Impact on Tomorrow (MIT) program which is celebrating 25 years! The MIT program provides financial and in-kind donations as well as paid time off for social projects. Since MIT was launched in 1998, Henkel has provided $41 million to support over 17,000 charitable projects in more than 100 countries.

In North America, our employee volunteers organized 59 MIT projects this year that supported charitable causes - from Connecticut to California to Canada!

In honor of International Volunteer Day, we are excited to share highlights of our employees' wide range of community service for causes close to their hearts. At Henkel we are confident that we can make a difference for future generations through volunteerism.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
