WKN: A2DL9L | ISIN: GB00BD045071
Frankfurt
04.01.24
09:08 Uhr
1,470 Euro
+0,060
+4,26 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
04.01.2024
136 Leser
Arix Bioscience PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Holding(s) in Company 
04-Jan-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to   ARIX Bioscience PLC 
which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                              X 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                     Weiss Asset Management LP 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)             Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                                     Brookdale International Partners, L.P., 
                                       Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund 
                                       Brookdale International Partners, L.P.: 
                                       Albany, NY, USA 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
                                       Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund: Grand 
                                       Cayman, Cayman Islands 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:           January-2-2024 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                January-4-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights     through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (8.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 8. A)          (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)      issuervii 
                                2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   0.00            5.19          5.19      129,389,508 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if 
                  N/A            N/A          N/A 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
         Number of voting rightsix            % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares      Direct         Indirect        Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if  (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)    2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          2004/109/EC) 
                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period xi  settlementxii 
CFD      N/A         N/A     Cash Settlement  6,725,000          5.19 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2   6,725,000          5.19 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity 
and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the 
(underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or   x 
legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
        % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv     equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
        notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
Weiss Asset 
Management LP 
Brookdale 
International  0.00              2.90                    2.90 
Partners, L.P. 
 
Weiss Asset 
Management LP 
Brookdale 
Global     0.00              2.29                    2.29 
Opportunity 
Fund 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
Weiss Asset Management LP is the Investment Manager to Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund and Brookdale International 
Partners, L.P. 
 
Place of completion Boston, USA 
Date of completion  January-4-2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  295596 
EQS News ID:  1808641 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1808641&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2024 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
