Clicks Technology Ltd: Clicks Brings a Real Keyboard to iPhone

New keyboard accessory for iPhone improves content creation and maximizes screen real estate. Available to order today for $139

LONDON, Jan. 04, 2024is today unveiling the Clicks creator keyboard, a first of its kind accessory that extends the capabilities of iPhone. Clicks frees up screen real-estate previously consumed by a virtual keyboard, giving iPhone users more space for apps and content. Featuring a full keyboard with real buttons, Clicks offers users a tactile typing experience that enables new possibilities for creating on the go with speed and precision. Clicks also gives iPhone users more control of their phone with keyboard shortcuts and new dedicated keys that unlock the full power of iOS.



Clicks for iPhonecan be ordered starting today, with availability beginning February 1.

A Tool for Creators, Built by Creators

"We use keyboards on our desktops, laptops and tablets every day - so it's kind of odd that we abandoned physical buttons on the smartphone," said Michael Fisher, Co-founder of Clicks Technology, and a YouTube tech reviewer with 1.2 million subscribers. "Clicks brings the tactility and precision of a physical keyboard to iPhone, so people don't have to wait until they get back to their desks to create or communicate with the satisfying feedback only real buttons can provide."

Clicks is the first product from Clicks Technology, a new company founded by content creators and mobile keyboard experts Michael Fisher (known as MrMobile), and Kevin Michaluk (known as CrackBerry Kevin), together with a team with mobile experience from companies including Apple, BlackBerry, and Google.

Unlocking New Possibilities for iPhone

"Clicks will appeal as much to longtime iPhone users as it will to past keyboard phone users," said Kevin Michaluk, Co-founder at Clicks Technology. "We assembled a dream team of tech industry veterans to bring together the best of physical keyboards with the best of iPhone. We labored over every decision from exactly how the buttons should feel to the keyboard layout, ensuring it would be intuitive for iPhone users."

Combining the Clicks creator keyboard with iPhone brings the benefits of touch and typing together in a seamless experience.

Content first experiences. Today's virtual keyboards occupy almost half the screen and obscure content. By moving the keyboard off the display when typing, Clicks nearly doubles the screen available for iPhone users to immerse themselves in apps and content.

Precision typing for on-the-go creation. Many iPhone users wait to get back to their desks to tackle tasks on a full keyboard. With real keys, typing feels natural allowing for mobile creation like writing long notes, editing documents, or taking action on ideas.

Tackling tasks with keyboard shortcuts. iPhone users gain access to powerful iOS keyboard shortcuts for the first time. Some examples include:

Press CMD + H to quickly navigate to your home screen

Use CMD + Space to launch Search

Scroll through web pages with space bar

Clicks supports keyboard shortcuts across many iOS and third party apps

Backlight for typing at night. A keyboard backlight makes it easy to type comfortably and confidently in low light conditions.

Goes on and comes off easy. The one-piece design is the first of its kind for an iPhone keyboard, fitting snugly, and offering a seamless extension of iPhone.

Nothing to charge. Clicks connects directly to iPhone through Lightning (iPhone 14 Pro) or USB-C (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max), and allows users to charge their phone as normal. With this direct connection to iPhone, the keyboard has no battery to charge or Bluetooth connection.

Pricing and Availability

Clicks for iPhone is available to order beginning today for $139and will begin shipping February 1. The Clicks app for iPhone, coming to Apple App Store, will continue to bring new functionality to the keyboard over time.

"We're excited to bring Clicks to those who have a latent love for keyboard phones, as well as a whole new generation of iPhone users," said Adrian Li Mow Ching, CEO of Clicks Technology. "In founding Clicks Technology, we've established the capabilities to deliver on an ambitious roadmap of mobile products for people who create on the go."

The exclusive Clicks Founders Edition for iPhone is available in two colors: BumbleBee and London Sky. Plus, Founders Edition owners will have access to VIP support, and early access to future colors.

Experience Clicks at CES 2024

Experience Clicks hands on at CES 2024in Las Vegas, January 9-12 2024, beginning with the ShowStopperspress event the evening of 9 January. For more information about the company, and to schedule a briefing and demo with company representatives during CES, please contact us at press@clicks.tech.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jason Gerdon - press@clicks.tech

DISTRIBUTOR PARTNER CONTACT

Johnathan Young - jy@clicks.tech

ABOUT CLICKS TECHNOLOGY:

Clicks Technology Ltd is a UK-based mobile company building innovative, tactile tools to enhance the modern smartphone experience. Founded by an expert team of creators and technologists with decades of experience at some of the world's most well-known mobile brands, Clicks designs and develops mobile keyboards as instruments for creation. For more information on Clicks, visit: clicks.tech.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ac8c16d-d7ae-42b6-8159-b3d7f16e0234

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db10f36c-8fca-4412-8a7a-165c684468b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91f6879b-5057-40cb-bfa1-1641d03c07f2