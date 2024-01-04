Environment+Energy Leader Awards 2024: Celebrating Organizational Excellence in Sustainability and Energy Management

Mark Your Calendars: January 19th is Deadline for Submissions

BLAIRSVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Environment+Energy Leader is excited to remind companies from around the globe that now is the time to participate in the prestigious Environment+Energy Leader Awards program for 2024. This opportunity is for all organizations striving to make a significant impact in ESG, sustainability and energy management outcomes and will once again this year recognize outstanding products and projects. The awards are not just a recognition - they are a global showcase of your organization's commitment to a better future.

A Platform for Global Recognition:

Winning an E+E Leader Award offers a unique opportunity to showcase your company's achievements on an international stage. It is more than an accolade; it's a testament to your dedication to sustainable practices and energy management excellence.

Submission Process and Deadline:

We have streamlined the submission process this year and encourage companies from around the globe to present their innovative projects, products, and solutions in our speedy entry process. The deadline for submissions is fast approaching -- January 19, 2024.

Categories Tailored for Diverse Innovations:

The E+E Leader Awards covers a range of categories, ensuring a broad spectrum of innovations can be recognized amongst their peers. From groundbreaking products to transformative projects, the awards are designed to encompass all aspects of sustainability and environmental/energy management, recognizing companies that are doing great work in these areas.

Why Participate?

Participating in the E+E Leader Awards is a chance to highlight your company's efforts in driving sustainable change. Winners will be announced on Earth Day 2024, and celebrated throughout the year, offering a momentous occasion to announce your company's commitment to environmental stewardship and energy efficiency on a global platform.

Key Dates:

Submission Deadline: January 19, 2024

Winners Notified: March 29, 2024

Winners Announced: Earth Day, April 22, 2024

Promotional Period: Throughout 2024

About Environment+Energy Leader:

Environment+Energy Leader stands at the forefront of guiding and informing top-level management about the latest trends and practices in sustainability and energy efficiency. Our platform serves as a vital resource for executives, presidents, VPs, and decision-makers looking for guidance to enhance their company's environmental footprint and energy management strategies.

Join Us:

We encourage all forward-thinking companies to seize this opportunity. For more details on the submission process, categories, and guidelines, please visit E+E Leader Awards Program.

