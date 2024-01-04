Lambert House consulting Ltd: Lambert House Consulting Provides Insights on Fourth Quarter Market Conditions

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Lambert House Consulting, a consulting firm, offers its perspective on the key events and market conditions that investors faced during the fourth quarter of 2023. With various factors impacting the economy and financial markets, Lambert House provides valuable insights to help investors navigate these challenging times.

Looking ahead to the first quarter and beyond into 2024, several factors could potentially slow economic growth. These include renewed uncertainty around a potential government shutdown when the current resolution expires after 45 days; higher oil and gas prices; ongoing work stoppages in sectors such as auto manufacturing, entertainment industry, and hospitals; potential upticks in bond defaults; depletion of excess consumer savings; and delayed impacts from higher rates finally starting to slow economic activity.

Considering these factors may increase the likelihood that yields will fall once the Fed completes its rate-hiking campaign.

