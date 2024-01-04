Just in Time GCP Announces Brian Guza as COO

Brian Guza has joined Just in Time GCP's Executive Team as COO

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Just in Time GCP, a Clinical business & technology and TMF Services company, announced that Brian Guza has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. In his role, Guza will be responsible for leading the execution of the strategic vision and growing the organization's presence in the industry.

A seasoned healthcare executive with nearly three decades of experience in healthcare operations, strategic planning, technology, and executive leadership, Guza brings his unique pharma service partner experience and insights to help empower Just in Time GCP to serve its clients and shape the future of Clinical technology consulting and service delivery at Just in Time GCP.

"I am excited to join a talented team that has had a very successful growth trajectory over the past several years," said Guza. "I am looking forward to bringing my industry and operational expertise to an organization that is committed to industry leadership, innovation, and strategic growth."

Prior to his appointment as COO, Guza served in similar roles at Perspective Pharmacovigilance, Inc as well as executive roles at ICON and IQVIA. In his new role, Guza will oversee day-to-day operations and be responsible for executing a strategic vision that is based on a mission of helping clients bring treatment to patients by ensuring their People, Process, & Technology are aligned with their organizational goals. Just in Time GCP's mission is to provide high quality services to clients in areas of GCP Compliance, Quality Management Systems, and Inspection Readiness and assist our clients in leveraging systems in achieving these goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian as our COO. Brian's leadership and experience is integral to the execution of our strategic vision for growth over the next 3 years. In addition to offering invaluable executive experience, he understands the complicated environment of drug development today," said Donna Dorozinsky, Founder & CEO of Just in Time GCP. "We are confident that his experience, background, and personality are an excellent match for the culture here at Just in Time GCP."

About Just in Time GCP

Just in Time GCP is a clinical compliance services and consulting company that supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in managing their clinical trials. They are experts in Good Clinical Practice (GCP) compliance; inspection preparedness; TMF management; clinical technology implementation and optimization; and the processes that support clinical trial management and oversight. For more information, visit www.justintimegcp.com.

