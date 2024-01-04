Seaga Welcomes Rob Murphy as Key Addition to Propel Sales and Relationship Management Initiative

FREEPORT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Seaga is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Murphy as the Business Development Manager focused on B2B Sales and Strategic Relationship Management.

Rob Murphy

Rob has a tremendous amount of experience in unattended beverage retail. His exceptional leadership and proven record of accomplishment for companies such as Fintech, Nextel, and Sprint will help Seaga build and strengthen its customer relationships.

Rob is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where he received his degree in Business and Economics. His distinguishing hallmark lies in his unwavering commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relationships within a 'win-win' framework. His personal success is a testament to his ability to create trust and drive successful collaborations spanning commercial finance, customer service technology, and unattended retail solutions.

"We are excited to add Rob to our Seaga team," said Mike Butler, Director of Distribution and Automated Retail Sales at Seaga. "Rob's accomplished resume and positive attitude will greatly assist in creating new opportunities and continuing to build the Seaga/AMS brands. His expertise and vision align perfectly with our goals, and we look forward to the transformative impact he will undoubtedly bring."

About Seaga: For over 36 years, Seaga has been successfully providing the highest quality and affordable food, beverage, industrial and healthcare product dispensing technology. We are a world-class innovator, delivering 24/7/365 convenient access for critical items when and where needed.

Our customer-centric team creates reliable solutions, sustainable value, and meaningful opportunities for our customers every day, and far into the future.

