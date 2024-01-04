Chronosphere Named a Strong Performer in 2023 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" Report

Chronosphere scored highest overall rating, and highest rating in both deployment and support experience in report on Application Performance Monitoring and Observability

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Chronosphere, the leading cloud native observability platform, announced today that it was named a Strong Performer in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" report for the Application Performance Monitoring and Observability category. The report, which is based on aggregated reviews of users and decision makers, acknowledged Chronosphere as a Strong Performer with the highest overall rating among all recognized vendors with an overall 4.7 out of 5 score based on 27 total reviews as of 31 October 2023.

Of those who reviewed, 93% indicated that they would recommend Chronosphere to others. Among the 15 evaluated vendors in the report recognized in the report by Gartner, Chronosphere scored the highest overall score and highest scores in two out of four sub categories:

Highest overall rating of 4.7 out of 5

Highest rating in Deployment Experience with a 4.7 (out of 5) rating

Highest rating in Support Experience with a 4.8 (out of 5) rating

Among the second highest rating in Product Capabilities, with a 4.6 (out of 5) rating

"We pride ourselves on empowering our customers to deliver observability outcomes that not only impact our customer's bottom line but improve their end user's experience and their company's ability to innovate," said Martin Mao, CEO and Founder, Chronosphere. "This latest recognition is significant to us because we feel it is a testament to the value we provide our customers and the ROI we provide day in and day out."

We believe this latest recognition adds to an already impressive list of distinctions from Forbes, LinkedIn, and others who have recognized Chronosphere for its impressive growth, technology, leadership, and employee experience.

Reviews praised Chronosphere's Observability platform for its ability to improve the customer experience, control costs, and increase developer productivity:

"Differentiator is the control plane that lets you keep costs under control. Great to have predictability in costs, especially in the current economy." - Vice President of Engineering, Software https://gtnr.io/FbFhR31an

"The focus on putting the power and control into the hands of the customers has been a game changer and a differentiator from other observability products I've used and administered." - Software Engineer, Financial Services (non-banking) Industry https://gtnr.io/r58PgQwkU

"The rollup rule feature that cuts our metrics persistence volume by orders of magnitude is a killer feature that we can't move away from." - Software Engineer, IT Services https://gtnr.io/zxTSr9Ibk

"Queries are super fast, both for metrics and traces. Their team is extremely knowledgeable about the observability space and have been very valuable consulting partners." - Senior Software Engineer, Financial Services (non-banking) https://gtnr.io/B30RZZjGP

"Battle-tested for scale, resilience, and availability. I trust the Chronosphere team to deliver a reliable and performant product." - Staff Software Engineer, Software https://gtnr.io/BLJXRU9za

The 2023 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews are organized by products in markets that are defined by Gartner Research in Magic Quadrant and Market Guide documents. The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for "Capabilities" and "Support/Delivery") during the specified 18-month submission period are included.

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Voice of the Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, by Peer Contributors, 29 December 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Chronosphere

Chronosphere is the only cloud native observability solution that helps teams quickly resolve incidents before they impact the customer experience and the bottom line. Trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including DoorDash, Snap, and Zillow, Chronosphere helps teams reign in costs, improve developer productivity, increase customer satisfaction, and gain competitive advantage.

For more information, visit https://chronosphere.io or follow @chronosphereio on X.

