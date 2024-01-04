GP Transco Recognized as One of the Best Trucking Companies to Work for in the USA by Smart-Trucking for Third Consecutive Year

GP Transco's achievement for the third year in a row highlights its consistent efforts to elevate industry standards and provide an exceptional working environment for its staff

JOLIET, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / GP Transco, an innovative leader in the trucking and logistics industry, proudly announces its recognition as one of the best trucking companies to work for in the USA by Smart-Trucking for the third consecutive year. This esteemed honor reflects GP Transco's continuous dedication to setting industry standards in employee satisfaction, safety, and operational excellence.





"This up-and-coming trucking company [GP Transco] sets a good example for other companies to follow," praised Smart-Trucking in their listing. The accolade from such a respected industry voice further cements GP Transco's reputation as a pioneer in the trucking sector, striving for excellence and innovation at every turn.

"We are incredibly honored to be acknowledged by Smart-Trucking once again as a top workplace in the trucking industry," said Dominic Zastarskis, CEO of GP Transco. "This recognition is a reflection of our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to maintaining a culture that values safety, innovation, and the well-being of our employees."

Smart-Trucking annually identifies the best trucking companies based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including employee benefits, safety records, and overall company culture. GP Transco's achievement for the third year in a row highlights its consistent efforts to elevate industry standards and provide an exceptional working environment for its staff.

The company attributes its success to a robust focus on integrating advanced technologies, sustainable practices, and a people-first approach into its operational model. GP Transco's state-of-the-art custom-built TMS, modern fleet, and emphasis on continuous improvement and safety have significantly contributed to attracting and retaining top-tier talent.

As GP Transco continues to expand its services across the lower 48 states, this accolade from Smart-Trucking reinforces the company's position as a leading and forward-thinking employer in the logistics and transportation industry. GP Transco is committed to ongoing investment in its team, technology, and services to continue delivering excellence and setting a positive example in the trucking sector.

For more information about GP Transco and its services, visit www.gptransco.com. For media inquiries, please contact Sergey Bort.

About GP Transco:

GP Transco provides safe and reliable transportation services throughout the lower 48 states. As a company committed to safety, people, technology, and the earth, GP Transco is dedicated to delivering excellence and fostering innovation in the trucking industry. The company prides itself on its modern fleet, experienced team, and customer-centric approach.

About Smart-Trucking:

Smart-Trucking is an esteemed source of industry insights, reviews, and rankings, guiding professionals in making informed decisions about their trucking careers. Known for its thorough analysis and expertise, Smart-Trucking is a valued resource for truckers throughout the nation.

