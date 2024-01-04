Dermata Therapeutics: Dermata Expands Global Intellectual Patent Portfolio with Issuance of Japanese Patent for DMT410 for the Treatment of Hyperhidrosis

- This is the Company's first patent issued for DMT410, using its Spongilla technology to topically deliver botulinum toxin for hyperhidrosis -

- The Company is currently discussing partnership opportunities to advance development of DMT410 -

- In 2022, the Japanese prevalence of hyperhidrosis was 10%, with approximately 6% having primary axillary hyperhidrosis -

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRMA, DRMAW) ("Dermata" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced the issuance of a new patent in Japan for its DMT410 program for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. The patent, entitled "Compositions for the treatment of skin conditions," (Japanese Patent No. 7395576) further strengthens Dermata's intellectual property for DMT410 for the treatment of hyperhidrosis and could lead to further protections for additional indications.

"We believe this patent issuance further validates DMT410's novel concept to easily deliver botulinum toxin topically instead of requiring patients to receive multiple injections," says Gerry Proehl, Dermata's Chairman, President, and CEO. "We are excited about the opportunities the DMT410 program can bring to patients, not only for the treatment of axillary hyperhidrosis as we have seen in our proof-of-concept study, but potentially for palmer and plantar hyperhidrosis which has no currently approved products. We also believe there are opportunities to use DMT410 to treat many aesthetic skin conditions like reducing pore number and size, decreasing sebum production, and reducing fine lines and wrinkles, all while improving the look and quality of facial skin," continued Mr. Proehl. "We also believe this new patent could aid us in our partnership discussions with a company that has a botulinum toxin to further develop the DMT410 program for multiple indications."

About DMT410

DMT410 is the Company's combination treatment regimen that uses the unique mechanical features of the Company's Spongilla technology to facilitate the intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin by topical application rather than through multiple injections with a needle. The treatment consists of an initial topical application of the Company's proprietary Spongilla powder to the treatment area where the microscopic spicules penetrate the stratum corneum to create microchannels into the dermis allowing for the topical application and penetration of botulinum toxin. The Company has successfully completed proof-of-concept Phase 1 clinical trials using DMT410 in combination with BOTOX® for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis and for the treatment of multiple aesthetic skin conditions. Both studies showed promising efficacy results and appeared to be safe and well tolerated by patients.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The Company's lead product candidate, DMT310, is the first product candidate being developed from its Spongilla technology platform. DMT310 is a once-weekly, topical product candidate derived from a naturally sourced freshwater sponge with multiple unique mechanisms of action. In addition to acne, DMT310 has been studied for the treatment of psoriasis and rosacea. The Company's second product candidate, DMT410, uses its Spongilla technology as a new method for needle-free intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple aesthetic and medical skin conditions. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit http://www.dermatarx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: our ability to execute a partnership agreement, expectations with regard to the timing of meetings and/or responses from submissions with regulatory bodies; the uncertainties inherent in clinical trials; expectations with regard to any potential partnership opportunities for any of the Company's product candidates; the Company's expectations with regard to current cash and cash equivalents and the amount of time it will fund operations; the success, cost, and timing of its product candidate DMT410 development activities and ongoing and planned clinical trials; and whether the results of any ongoing or planned clinical trials of DMT410 will lead to future product development. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval, and commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Investors:

Sean Proehl

Associate General Counsel

info@dermatarx.com

