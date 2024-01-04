Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2024) - Vice Health and Wellness Inc. (CSE: VICE) (FSE: Z24) (OTC Pink: VICFF) ("VICE" or the "Company") announces that Mark Tommasi has resigned as President, CEO and Director of the Company. The Board is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Cody Corrubia as President, CEO, and director of the of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Corrubia has over 25 years experience in capital markets and has previously been and officer and Director of several private and public companies. Mr. Corrubia has been instrumental in funding over US $300 million in both equity and debt transacitons accross various sectors and commodities.

"The Board of Directors is extremely pleased to announce Mr. Cody Corrubia as President and CEO," said Brian Keane, Director. "The Board is confident that Cody's experience, leadership skills, and proven track record will position the Company for future success. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Tommasi for his service and contribution to the Company."

About Vice Health and Wellness Inc.

Vice Health and Wellness Inc. is dedicated to fostering healthier lifestyle choices by offering a diverse range of products that empower consumers to enhance their mental and physical well-being. As an ever-growing community of like-minded individuals and organizations, we believe in the power of collective small steps leading to remarkable transformations. Our product line features low-sugar, plant-based gummy products, and we are actively spearheading innovations in alignment with emerging trends in the health and wellness sector. By prioritizing weight loss and harnessing the potential of AI we aim to provide individuals with personalized advice, insightful recommendations, and transformative solutions to aid them on their journey to optimal well-being.

Cody Corrubia

President, CEO, and Director

Telephone: 844-286-8423

E-mail: info@vice.health

https://vice.health

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193225

SOURCE: Vice Health and Wellness Inc.